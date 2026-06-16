What happens if Norway win, tie or lose vs Iraq today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Norway enter the 2026 World Cup as one of the heavy favorites in Group I, and they will make their tournament debut against Iraq, one of the intriguing newcomers on the global stage.

Norway and Iraq kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns today, with anticipation building over how this Group I clash will unfold. Entering the tournament under vastly different circumstances, both squads are desperate for a crucial opening victory to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a spot in the knockout stage. Follow Norway vs Iraq live with us for updates!

On one hand, Norway are eager to prove they have the depth and talent to achieve big things on the global stage, aiming to replicate or surpass their historic run to the Round of 16 at France 1998. With superstar striker Erling Haaland leading the attack, the Norwegians enter the match as heavy favorites.

On the other hand, Iraq are making their return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1986. Having overcome years of off-field adversity and geopolitical challenges back home, and with many players born outside Iraq, the Lions of Mesopotamia now have a golden opportunity to prove their quality against elite European competition.

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With the venue locked in, weather conditions settled, and a massive crowd expected, Norway and Iraq will wrap up the opening round of Group I play following the earlier matchup between France and Senegal.

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What happens if Norway beat Iraq?

A victory for Norway would earn them three vital points in the standings, potentially putting them at the top of Group I depending on the goal differential from the France vs. Senegal match.

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Furthermore, a win drastically increases their chances of advancing to the Round of 32, especially given the tournament’s expanded format where the top four third-place finishers across all groups also advance.

What happens if Norway and Iraq tie?

If the match ends in a draw, both teams will split the points and sit tied in the Group I standings. If they remain deadlocked on points, goal differential, and goals scored, the fair play disciplinary system, the team with the fewest yellow and red cards, would come into play to determine the ranking.

For the final group standings, the primary tiebreaker is overall goal differential, followed by total goals scored, and then head-to-head record, meaning a draw here pushes the pressure of goal accumulation onto the remaining group stage matches.

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What happens if Norway lose to Iraq?

If Norway suffer an upset loss, Iraq would secure a historic three points while the Europeans would be left empty-handed. For Iraq, a victory would be a monumental achievement, putting the Middle Eastern nation on the brink of a fairytale knockout stage berth in their first tournament appearance in four decades. It would also help Iraq improve their FIFA ranking after the tournament.

With everything on the line, both squads are locked in for a high-stakes debut. Fans are bracing for an intense, physical 90 minutes that could ultimately dictate both nations’ destinies in North America.