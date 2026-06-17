Why Juan Guillermo Cuadrado isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Colombia

Veteran wing-back Juan Guillermo Cuadrado stands out as one of the most notable omissions from Colombia's final 2026 World Cup squad.

Colombia launch their 2026 World Cup journey without the veteran presence of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who failed to make the final cut for the 26-man roster.

With Colombia making their 2026 World Cup debut at Mexico City Stadium, one of the biggest questions among fans is why Juan Guillermo Cuadrado—a legendary figure for Los Cafeteros—is not playing for his nation in this tournament.

The decision to exclude Cuadrado from the final roster comes after the wing-back faced an uphill battle with various injuries during the 2025/26 season. He saw heavily limited playing time at the club level, leading manager Nestor Lorenzo to favor in-form alternatives for the squad.

Advertisement

Has Juan Guillermo Cuadrado retired from international soccer?

No, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has not officially retired from international soccer. At 38 years old, he is played the 2025/26 season for Pisa Sporting Club in Italy, and has not retired from the Colombian national team.

Ongoing fitness issues sidelined him for more than 20 games during his 2025/26 campaign with Pisa. He only managed to feature in 19 league matches, scoring a single goal across 491 total minutes on the pitch.

Advertisement

If he can fully recover from his persistent thigh injury, Cuadrado could be taken into consideration for future national team selections. Nevertheless, he will be 42 by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives, meaning this squad omission likely marks the end of his hopes of ever appearing on the world stage again.

Colombia’s schedule in the 2026 World Cup

Colombia are placed in Group K alongside Portugal, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan. Their tournament journey begins against the Asian squad as they look to secure crucial early points and challenge Cristiano Ronaldo’s side for the top spot in the group.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia – June 17, 2026 at Mexico City Stadium (10:00 PM ET)

Colombia vs. DR Congo – June 23, 2026 at Guadalajara Stadium (10:00 PM CST)

Colombia vs. Portugal – June 27, 2026 at Miami Stadium (7:30 PM ET)