Confirmed lineups, referee, and uniforms for Uzbekistan vs Colombia in 2026 World Cup debut

Colombia watched DR Congo spoil Portugal’s debut and are well aware that a win over Uzbekistan could put them in a great position to take control of Group K at the 2026 World Cup. However, the nerves and anxiety that come with every tournament opener could come back to haunt La Seleccion Colombia.

Colombia take on Uzbekistan and they know they have a lot of ground to make up. After missing the tournament entirely in 2022, Los Cafeteros underwent significant changes and are back at the 2026 World Cup determined to shock the world. Motivated by their Copa América final loss in 2024, Colombia enter their opener against Uzbekistan at Estadio Azteca—renamed Mexico City Stadium for the World Cup—in Mexico City with plenty of experience and enough heartbreak to fuel their ambitions.

If Colombia come out of the gate as sharp and electric as they have proven they can be, the White Wolves could be in for a very long evening. However, the Turanians are looking to shock the world as well, and if Colombia underestimate them because of Uzbekistan’s FIFA ranking, they could be setting themselves up for a rude awakening.

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Colombia’s lineup

Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo will field the following starting XI for the team’s 2026 World Cup opener against Uzbekistan. Camilo Vargas is starting in goal. Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Gustavo Puerta, Jhon Lucumi, and Johan Mojica form Colombia’s back line.

Luis Diaz of Colombia.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo’s midfield-heavy approach features a combination of Jefferson Lerma, James Rodriguez, and Jhon Arias. Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez lead the attack against Uzbekistan.

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Uzbekistan’s starting XI

As for the White Wolves, this is how Colombia’s opponents will look in the tournament opener: Utkir Yusupov in goal; Abdukodir Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Rustam Ashurmatov, Behruzjon Karimov; Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy,; Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov (Captain).

Referee for the game

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Colombia’s match against Uzbekistan. The well-respected Premier League official will be joined on the touchlines by fellow countrymen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

Meanwhile, Costa Rican official Juan Calderon will serve as the fourth official. Juan Carlos Mora will be the reserve assistant referee. Ivan Bebek (Croatia) will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while Jared Gillett will be his assistant (AVAR).

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Uniform showdown

Acting as the home team, Uzbekistan will don their traditional white uniforms. Wearing white jerseys, with white shorts and socks, the Turanians will look like true White Wolves out in the elements at Estadio Azteca.

Colombia vs Uzbekistan uniforms

As for Colombia, Los Cafeteros will steer clear of their traditional yellow shirts and primary kit. Instead, La Seleccion Colombia will wear their alternate uniform, which features a navy blue jersey and shorts with yellow accents, along with neon green socks. Colombia’s alternate kit has all the ingredients of a modern look.