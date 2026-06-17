In which city and stadium are Uzbekistan vs Colombia playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Uzbekistan and Colombia are set to make their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup debuts today, with anticipation building as fans and pundits lock in on the critical pre-match variables, from the stadium atmosphere to the localized weather conditions that could impact play.

The stage is set for a thrilling Group K showdown in the 2026 World Cup as Colombia and Uzbekistan prepare to battle in Mexico City at the iconic Estadio Azteca (officially designated as Mexico City Stadium for the tournament).

The historic venue is already deeply woven into the fabric of this tournament, having hosted the opening match where Mexico defeated South Africa to kickstart their own high-stakes campaign for a spot in the knockout rounds.

As this marks the first-ever official competitive meeting between Colombia and Uzbekistan, the legendary stadium provides a spectacular backdrop for these two sides as they close out opening-round action in the group stage.

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Weather and attendance for Colombia vs Uzbekistan

For tonight’s historic Group K opener between Colombia and Uzbekistan at Mexico City Stadium, fans and players can expect a cool and mostly cloudy evening. With kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM local time in Mexico City, the nighttime conditions will feature a low temperature of 59°F (15°C) accompanied by a 44% chance of rain.

Gentle southwest winds will blow at around 4 mph, while humidity levels will hover at 63%, setting a damp but temperate backdrop as Uzbekistan makes its absolute World Cup debut against the South American side.

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For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has capped the stadium’s maximum configuration at 80,824 spectators to accommodate media seating, hospitality zones, and standard international security buffers, though the venue’s absolute total capacity reaches 87,523.

Which matches will Mexico City Stadium host?

Beyond the opening clash between Mexico and South Africa and tonight’s Uzbekistan vs. Colombia matchup, Mexico City Stadium is slated to host the following fixtures:

Group stage: Match 73: Mexico vs. Czechia (Group A — Wednesday, June 24)

Knockout Stage Fixtures: Match 79 (Round of 32): Winner of Group A (1A) vs. Third-place team from Group C, E, F, H, or I (Tuesday, June 30) Match 91 (Round of 16): Winner of Match 79 vs. Winner of Match 80 (Sunday, July 5)

