Lionel Scaloni warns Argentina about potential roster changes ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina are serious about going back-to-back at the 2026 World Cup. That was made crystal clear as soon as the players arrived at the Origin Hotel in Kansas City—which the reigning world champions will call home for the next month, and perhaps even longer.

According to reports from Argentine national team insiders Gaston Edul of TyC Sports and Diego Monroig of ESPN, Scaloni informed every player that their place in Argentina‘s 26-man roster is not guaranteed yet. Those arriving with health concerns will be put to the test, and anyone deemed unfit could very well be left off the squad.

The message is clear: Argentina will be taking no passengers. As Scaloni and company vie to capture the fourth World Cup title in the national team’s history—1978, 1986, and 2022—there will be no exceptions. Those who perform best in training will play.

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Unlike previous World Cup editions in which Argentina failed to win the trophy, La Albiceleste will not become an old boys’ club in 2026. Perhaps Scaloni and his staff will have no choice but to make a difficult decision if they determine a player is not fully fit during training sessions at Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina.

Messi’s spot on roster is safe

Lionel Messi arrived at Argentina’s camp in Missouri after exiting Inter Miami’s last match early. The Argentine ace is dealing with an overload related to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

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Reports indicate he will be held out of the first friendly on June 6 against Honduras, but his availability for the second friendly and the 2026 World Cup is not at risk. Messi holds the record for most World Cup games played, and he will get the chance to extend his lead this year.

Scaloni’s directive was not aimed at Messi. However, several other players were indeed put on notice by the head coach.

Which players arrive with injury concerns?

Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez (finger fracture), Cristian Romero (LCL sprain), Nahuel Molina (Grade 1 hamstring strain), Gonzalo Montiel (quadriceps), Nicolas Paz (knee), Leandro Paredes (hamstring), and Nicolas Gonzalez (thigh) are the main concerns for Scaloni—and, as a result, for the more than 40 million Argentines across the country.

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The national team arrives at the World Cup with several questions surrounding the status of key players. Thus, Argentina have little time to lose. The coaching staff must get straight into training to determine who is fit to play and who could become a liability by taking the field at less than 100 percent.

Argentina take extra players

Outside of the 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, Scaloni has named seven additional players—all of them youngsters—to join team practices in the City of Fountains. In the event Scaloni makes a last-minute roster change, there is reason to believe one of these players would get the call-up.

Santiago Beltran (GK), Agustin Giay, Nicolas Capaldo, Tomas Aranda, Ignacio Ovando, Joaquin Freitas, and Simon Escobar are the seven players who will serve as sparring partners for La Albiceleste. Who knows? Maybe one of them will be asked to replace an injured player. Of those seven players, only Giay, a product of San Lorenzo, has made his senior national team debut.

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Agustin Giay during FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Considering both of Argentina’s options at right back—Molina and Montiel—are questionable, Giay’s addition could make sense. Regardless, there is also a scenario in which Scaloni opts for a more experienced player, calling up a late reinforcement to board a flight and join the squad in Kansas City. Scaloni still has some time.

FIFA deadline for roster changes

According to FIFA rules, every national team can make a last-minute change due to a serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before its official debut at the 2026 World Cup. Argentina will make their first appearance as defending champions on June 16 against Algeria. That means Scaloni and his staff could make a change at any point before June 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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Most likely, a replacement would be named with some time to spare rather than at the last minute. With La Albiceleste playing their final friendly on June 9, that seems like a more reasonable timeline for Argentina to make such a dramatic decision.