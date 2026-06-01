Howie Roseman explains why Eagles accepted a 2028 first-round pick

In one of the market's recent moves, the Philadelphia Eagles took a 2028 first-round pick that is usually not seen in a trade, but Howie Roseman gave a simple explanation for something that caught everyone's attention.

Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ general manager, recently explained why the team was comfortable accepting a 2028 first-round pick from the Patriots in the AJ Brown trade. While some questioned the value of waiting several years for the asset, Roseman made it clear that the organization views every first-round selection as a valuable piece.

Speaking about the deal, Roseman said: “We’ve always been in the mindset that a pick is a pick. A first-round pick is a first-round pick. … Teams are still going to be playing football in 2028.” His comments highlighted the Eagles’ belief that the timing of the selection matters less than the quality and value.

From Philadelphia’s perspective, the move could pay off in several ways. The NFL changes quickly, and a team that looks strong today can find itself near the top of the draft order a few years later. By securing a future first-rounder, the Eagles added another premium asset that could eventually become a cornerstone player.

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A long-term investment for Philadelphia

AJ Brown’s departure was undoubtedly significant, but Roseman appears to view the return as an investment in the franchise’s future. First-round picks remain the easiest way to acquire elite young talent on affordable contracts, something every contender needs to maintain long-term success.

The Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed 4 years of elite production from AJ Brown, a Super Bowl title, & are still "reportedly" getting a first-round pick back.

Huge win.

2028 first-round pick or not, this worked out beautifully.

There are no losers here.pic.twitter.com/MJz8Wa7U5Q https://t.co/V8kOPvDOOc — David (@DavidNeiszPHL) June 1, 2026

The Eagles also gain additional flexibility moving forward. If injuries or roster turnover create future needs, having extra first-round capital could allow Philadelphia to move up the board, target a specific prospect, or add multiple contributors through future trades. Assets like these are similar to what the Browns did trading Myles Garrett.

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Roseman’s reasoning reflects the approach that has helped keep the Eagles competitive for years. While fans may focus on what happens immediately after trading a star player, Philadelphia is looking several seasons ahead. If the 2028 pick turns into a difference-maker, the organization could eventually view the AJ Brown trade as a move that strengthened the roster.