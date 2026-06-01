Myles Garrett’s Rams contract reportedly will include same clause as Browns deal

Myles Garrett will play with the Los Angeles Rams in one of those trades that usually tend to attract a lot of attention, and within his new contract he will have a clause identical to the one he had with the Cleveland Browns until recently.

Myles Garrett is finalizing a major transition to the Los Angeles Rams that will reportedly retain a highly unusual contractual safeguard previously established with the Cleveland Browns. The elite defensive end’s high-profile move across conferences marks a rare blockbuster transaction involving one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers.

The trade was first reported on X by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. “Myles Garrett is the rare player who had a no-trade clause in his contract,” the insider wrote regarding the unique contractual landscape. “He is waiving it to be traded to Los Angeles, per sources, and he will keep the same clause in his Rams’ contract.”

In a league where front offices can normally move contracts at a moment’s notice, this specific provision prevents the franchise from shipping him to an undesirable destination without his explicit consent. For a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, it guarantees that he remains the ultimate decision-maker regarding where he plays.

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Elite NFL stars who secured no-trade clauses

Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously negotiated a similar safety net during his final extension with the Green Bay Packers to ensure control over his career’s twilight years. Likewise, superstar signal-caller Russell Wilson utilized his contractual veto power with the Seattle Seahawks to dictate his eventual departure to the Denver Broncos.

“I love when the eff them picks Rams show up!” @rams’ fans get your Super Bowl tickets!! Myles Garrett deserves this and Les Snead continues to make it happen. They are all in! #MylesGarrett #LArams #ClevelandBrowns pic.twitter.com/Gl3CtzH8ah — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 1, 2026

All-Time great quarterback Tom Brady made sure to include a firm no-trade provision when he signed his historic free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Similarly, legendary pass rusher J.J. Watt commanded a identical level of respect and protection during his dominant defensive tenure with the Houston Texans.

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Ultimately, these unique contractual protections are reserved strictly for franchise-altering talents who possess immense power at the negotiating table. Teams are notoriously reluctant to surrender this type of roster flexibility, making it a badge of honor for the league’s absolute elite.