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Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi to share World Cup coincidence with jersey number

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi will be two of the biggest stars set to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal (L) Lionel Messi (R).
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) Lionel Messi (R).

With the start of the 2026 World Cup getting closer, both Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are set to be among its biggest stars. Spain recently assigned their squad numbers, with the notable detail that Yamal will wear number 19, just as the Argentine star did in his first World Cup in Germany 2006.

From his second appearance in South Africa 2010 onwards, Messi fully took ownership of the iconic number 10 for Argentina. Who will wear that number for Spain? Barcelona player Dani Olmo.

Luis de la Fuente is hoping to have Lamine Yamal available as soon as possible for the tournament. The young talent is already a reality and will look to carve out his own legacy at the World Cup, distancing himself in some way from what the Argentine star has achieved, and beginning to forge his own path on soccer’s biggest stage.

Spain’s squad numbers for the World Cup

Lamine Yamal will wear number 19, David Raya the number 1, Rodri the number 16, and Gavi will take the number 9. These are Spain’s chosen squad numbers for the upcoming World Cup.

Another milestone set by Messi

See also

Gavi predicts 2026 World Cup final results, naming Ecuador as a dark horse and Lamine Yamal as Golden Ball winner

When the 2026 World Cup kicks off, Lionel Messi will make history once again by becoming the first player ever to feature in six different editions of the tournament. While this historic milestone elevates his legendary status to unprecedented heights, Messi is set to share this record with Guillermo Ochoa and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men to achieve this incredible longevity on the world stage.

EditionGames playedGoals-Assists
Germany 200631-1
South Africa 201050-1
Brazil 201474-1
Russia 201841-2
Qatar 202277-3
TOTAL2613-8
Lionel Messi vs Mexico

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Yamal’s World Cup debut

Spain will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group H, facing Cabo Verde on June 15 and Saudi Arabia on June 21, both in Atlanta, before traveling to Guadalajara to play Uruguay on June 27. This tournament will mark the highly anticipated World Cup debut for young star Lamine Yamal.

Interestingly, a thrilling crossover could happen as early as the Round of 32; if Spain wins Group H and Lionel Messi’s Argentina finishes second in Group J, or vice versa, the two Barcelona icons would face each other in a massive, single-elimination knockout match.

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Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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