FIFA’s official 2026 World Cup anthem: How many artists participated with Andrea Bocelli in the song DNA?

Before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, its official anthem is already generating buzz. With Andrea Bocelli leading "DNA", fans are wondering just how many artists joined forces to bring FIFA's musical vision to life.

FIFA‘s official soundtrack for the 2026 World Cup continues to expand, but one song has generated particular curiosity. Rather than relying on a single headline act, they opted for a multinational lineup that blends different genres.

The anthem was conceived as a celebration of soccer‘s universal appeal, bringing together voices from various backgrounds to create a song capable of resonating far beyond the stadiums of the United States, Mexico and Canada.

DNA, the tournament’s official anthem, places Andrea Bocelli at the heart of an ambitious musical collaboration that seeks to reflect the scale and diversity of the first 48-team World Cup. How many artists joined the Italian tenor on the track?

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What artists collaborated with Andrea Bocelli?

Andrea Bocelli collaborated with David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and EJAE on “DNA”, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem. FIFA unveiled the track on June 10, just one day before the tournament kicks off.

It's our DNA. 🧬⚽️



Listen to DNA the Official World Cup 2026™ Anthem by @AndreaBocelli, @davidguetta, EJAE and @theestallion 🎧 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 10, 2026

Unlike previous World Cup songs that leaned heavily into pop or Latin rhythms, DNA combines four very different musical identities. Bocelli provides the soaring classical vocals that have made him one of the world’s most recognizable tenors.

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French DJ David Guetta adds his expertise in crafting global dance hits. 3-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion brings her rap influence to the project and singer-songwriter EJAE rounds out the collaboration with her powerful vocals.

FIFA said the anthem was designed to capture the emotional essence of soccer: the silence before kickoff, the anticipation in the stands and the unity that the sport creates across borders.

“DNA is the moment when the noise softens, the crowd unites and football is honoured for what it truly is: more than a game“, the soccer organization said while announcing the anthem’s release.

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The governing body also noted that most of the collaborations featured throughout the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album were first-time partnerships between artists from different backgrounds and genres.

The anthem will not remain confined to streaming platforms. According to the announcement surrounding the release, Andrea Bocelli and EJAE are set to perform “DNA” live during the opening ceremony in Mexico City.