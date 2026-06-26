France’s FIFA ranking updated before 2026 World Cup game against Norway

France face Norway in the 2026 World Cup, where they look to secure the top spot in Group I.

France and Norway face off for first place in Group I of the 2026 World Cup in a battle of the tournament’s top scorers. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head in a matchup that has captured the center of attention.

France enter the match having climbed one position in the official FIFA rankings thanks to their great results in this World Cup. They moved from third to second place, sitting only behind Argentina, with 1894.40 points.

The French squad is coming off a 3-1 victory against Senegal on Matchday 1 and a subsequent 3-0 win over Iraq, securing a spot in the Round of 32. They have been dominant due to individual talent, specifically from Kylian Mbappe, who already has four goals in two matches, tying Miroslav Klose in all-time World Cup goals, and Michael Olise, who has taken on a new role as a playmaker.

Advertisement

Ranking comparison

The difference in the rankings is considerable, but Norway are also a team to watch under the leadership of Erling Haaland. Norway have climbed nine positions, previously sitting in 31st place.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway.

They now occupy 22nd place with 1606.48 points, following strong results in both the qualifiers and the World Cup, where they have secured their first two victories. Just like his counterpart, Haaland has also racked up four goals in two matches.

Advertisement

Head-to-head history

The two national teams last faced each other in 2014 during a friendly played in France, which ended in a 4-0 blowout victory for the hosts. While they have contested official European Championship qualifying matches in the past, this will be their first-ever meeting in a World Cup.

The complete record consists of 15 matchups, with seven victories for France, four for Norway, and four draws. This will be one of the marquee duels of the group stage, especially due to the clash of titans in attack. The matchup between Haaland and Mbappe will surely be one to remember and already promises plenty of goals.