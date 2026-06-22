Who are Mbappe, France playing in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup? Possible opponents

With a victory over Iraq virtually securing their spot, Kylian Mbappe and France are already looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup knockout stages, actively analyzing their potential matchups in the upcoming Round of 32.

Kylian Mbappe and France are officially gearing up for the Round of 32 after punching their ticket with a victory over Iraq. With Les Bleus safely through to the knockout stage, it is now simply a waiting game to see who they will draw in the next round.

Their path hinges entirely on the final group standings, as Norway still have a mathematical chance to steal the top spot in Group I. With the seeding hanging in the balance, here is a breakdown of the two potential scenarios for France and their projected opponents:

Scenario 1: If France win the group They will face one of the best third-place teams from Group C, D, F, G, or H at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 30.



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Potential rivals: Group C: Scotland Group D: Paraguay Group F: Sweden Group G: Belgium or Iran Group H: Cape Verde or Uruguay



Scenario 2: If France finish as the runner-up If France finish as the runner-up, their bracket route shifts completely. They will travel to Dallas on June 30 to face the Runner-up of Group E.



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Potential rivals: Ivory Coast, Ecuador or Curazao



The bracket math: Is it better for France to finish first or second in Group I?

Assuming Les Bleus advance past the newly instituted Round of 32, two drastically different paths await them in the Round of 16, and the contrast between them answers whether winning the group is a necessity or a luxury. Here is a breakdown of how the bracket shakes out for France:

If they win the group: A victory in the Round of 32 would likely set up a much more manageable Round of 16 clash against the winner of Group G (potentially an dynamic but beatable side like Morocco) or the runner-up of Group H.

A victory in the Round of 32 would likely set up a much more manageable Round of 16 clash against the winner of Group G (potentially an dynamic but beatable side like Morocco) or the runner-up of Group H. If they finish second: Surviving the Round of 32 on this side of the bracket instantly throws them into the deep end, setting up a projected, brutal quarterfinal collision course with tournament heavyweights like Argentina or Brazil.