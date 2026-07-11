Gregor Kobel’s profile: Who is Switzerland’s goalkeeper? Age, height, career, injury and more

Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has become one of Europe's top shot-stoppers. Discover the Borussia Dortmund star's journey, international career, injury history and the key facts every soccer fan should know.

Gregor Kobel has developed into one of Europe’s top goalkeepers, and he has become a key figure for Switzerland on the international stage. Before establishing himself in the Bundesliga, he went through the youth systems.

After impressive spells with Augsburg and Stuttgart, he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2021, where his performances quickly cemented his status among Germany’s elite goalkeepers.

He star has earned a reputation for his sharp reflexes, commanding presence and consistency, qualities that have made him one of the first names on Murat Yakin‘s team sheet as Switzerland continues its run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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How old is Gregor Kobel?

Gregor Kobel is 28 years old. He was born on December 6, 1997, in Zurich, Switzerland, and has established himself as one of the country’s top goalkeepers during his late twenties.

Gregor Kobel looks on during the international friendly match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

He began playing youth soccer with FC Seefeld Zurich before joining the renowned Grasshopper Club Zurich academy. In 2014, he moved to Germany to continue his development with Hoffenheim.

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Since breaking into the Bundesliga, he has become one of Europe’s most reliable goalkeepers. His consistent performances for Borussia Dortmund have also earned him a regular role with the Switzerland national team.

How tall is Gregor Kobel?

Gregor Kobel stands 6-foot-5 (1.96 meters) tall. His height is one of his biggest strengths, allowing him to dominate his penalty area while remaining agile enough to make reflex saves.

He is known for his quick footwork and strong distribution with both feet. His athleticism has made him one of the Bundesliga’s elite shot-stoppers, while his ability to play out from the back fits the modern goalkeeper profile.

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Gregor Kobel’s injury history

Gregor Kobel has dealt with several injuries during his career, although none have significantly slowed his long-term development. Most of his absences have been caused by muscular issues, including thigh, muscle and hip problems.

During the 2023-24 season, he missed a Switzerland international match because of a minor thigh injury before returning to Borussia Dortmund shortly afterward. Throughout his career in Germany, he has also spent brief spells on the sidelines with muscle strains.

Even with those setbacks, he has remained Dortmund’s undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper. His availability in the biggest competitions—including the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup—has reinforced his reputation.

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Which club does Gregor Kobel play for?

Gregor Kobel plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany‘s Bundesliga. He joined the club in the summer of 2021 after an outstanding season with VfB Stuttgart.

Before establishing himself in the Bundesliga, he developed through the academies of Grasshopper Club Zurich and Hoffenheim. He later gained valuable first-team experience during loan spells with FC Augsburg and Stuttgart.

Since arriving at Dortmund, he has become one of the Bundesliga’s premier goalkeepers, regularly competing in the UEFA Champions League while signing a contract extension that runs through 2028.

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When did Gregor Kobel make his Switzerland debut?

Gregor Kobel made his senior Switzerland debut on September 1, 2021. He earned his first international cap in a friendly against Greece after progressing through every major Swiss youth national team.

Gregor Kobel during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

He competed with veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer for the starting role. As his club performances continued to improve, he became a more frequent starter and eventually established himself among Switzerland’s first-choice options.

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His international profile reached another level during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he played a decisive role in Switzerland’s run to the quarterfinals, including a crucial penalty save in the Round of 16 shootout against Colombia.

Gregor Kobel’s career highlights

Rose through Switzerland’s youth system: Kobel started at FC Seefeld Zürich before joining Grasshopper Club Zurich’s academy. In 2014, he moved to Germany to continue his development with Hoffenheim, one of the Bundesliga’s top talent-producing clubs.

Became a Bundesliga starter: After loan spells with FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart, he emerged as Stuttgart’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, earning widespread praise for his shot-stopping ability.

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Signed by Borussia Dortmund in 2021: Dortmund made Kobel their new No. 1 goalkeeper, and he has remained the club’s first choice ever since, becoming one of the Bundesliga’s elite players at his position.

Reached the 2024 UEFA Champions League final: Kobel played a crucial role in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final, delivering several standout performances against Europe’s top clubs.

Represented Switzerland at major tournaments: He has been part of Switzerland’s squads at UEFA Euro 2020, UEFA Euro 2024, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, gradually becoming the national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

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