Hope for Luis Suarez? Uruguay could unexpectedly have an open roster spot for 2026 World Cup

Luis Suarez is not among the 26 players called up for Uruguay, although a last-minute development could see him return for another World Cup.

The Uruguay squad for the 2026 World Cup includes only three forwards, and none of them is Luis Suarez. However, a recent injury to Giorgian De Arrascaeta could open the door to a potential call-up for the Inter Miami striker.

According to journalist Rodri Vazquez on X, De Arrascaeta finished the team’s latest training session with muscle discomfort. While the final test results are still pending, there are concerns that a muscle tear could rule him out of the upcoming World Cup.

Although the current Flamengo player is not strictly a forward, his offensive role could open the door for Suarez to be called up as a replacement. While awaiting confirmation of the injury, Marcelo Bielsa will be the one responsible for making the final decision.

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Bielsa explains Suarez’s absence from the World Cup squad

The omission of Luis Suarez from Uruguay squad for the upcoming World Cup has sparked debate across all circles. Marcelo Bielsa, the team’s manager, recently explained the reasons behind the decision during a press conference.

Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay.

“At the time when Luis Suarez informed us, during the farewell match that was held, that he preferred to step aside from the team, he publicly stated—among other reasons—that he wanted to support the development of younger players who were alternatives in his position. Since then, Darwin Nuñez, Federico Viñas, and Rodrigo Aguirre have been the players who most frequently took on the center-forward role,” Bielsa said.

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The manager also revealed that the legendary striker told him he “was willing to contribute by returning to the national team, which I understood as a valuable and sincere gesture.”

De Arrascaeta suffered another injury before being called up by Uruguay

During Flamengo’s 1-1 draw against Estudiantes de La Plata in the Copa Libertadores group stage, Giorgian de Arrascaeta suffered a severe right clavicle fracture just 21 minutes into the match. The injury occurred after a challenge from midfielder Lucas Piovi, causing the Uruguayan playmaker to fall awkwardly on his shoulder and forcing an immediate substitution.

After being rushed to a local hospital for imaging tests, de Arrascaeta returned to Rio de Janeiro to undergo immediate surgery, sparking major concern for both Flamengo’s campaign and his availability for Uruguay ahead of the upcoming World Cup.