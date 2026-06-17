What’s DR Congo’s FIFA ranking and how did they qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

DR Congo took the long road to the 2026 World Cup. Now, they face a huge challenge alongside Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan.

DR Congo are one of the most intriguing stories of the 2026 World Cup. The Leopards navigated an epic and very long path in Africa to qualify for the tournament.

Placed in Group K alongside Portugal, Colombia, and Uzbekistan, DR Congo enter the competition as an underdog. However, their journey to the World Cup demonstrated resilience, depth, and an ability to perform under pressure.

Now, after years of waiting, they have the opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage. In a World Cup full of upsets, DR Congo could deliver a massive one.

Advertisement

What’s DR Congo’s FIFA ranking?

DR Congo are ranked No. 45 in the latest FIFA World Rankings with 1,474.43 points. That places the Leopards fourth among the teams in Group K. Portugal are ranked No. 5 in the world, while Colombia sit in 14th place and Uzbekistan are ranked 50th.

How did DR Congo qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

DR Congo’s road to the World Cup was among the most dramatic of any nation in Africa. The Leopards finished second in CAF qualifying Group B with 22 points, narrowly missing automatic qualification behind Senegal, which topped the group with 24 points.

As a result, DR Congo advanced to the second round of African qualifying, where they faced two difficult knockout matches. The Congolese side eliminated Cameroon and then Nigeria in single-elimination contests to earn Africa’s spot in the intercontinental playoffs.

Advertisement

Their World Cup dream was finally secured in Guadalajara, Mexico, where DR Congo defeated Jamaica 1-0 after extra time. The historic victory booked the country’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Can DR Congo advance to the knockout stage?

While advancing from Group K will be challenging, DR Congo should not be overlooked. The expanded 48-team format increases the number of teams advancing to the knockout rounds, with the top two teams from each group and eight of the best third-place finishers moving on.

That’s why, if the Leopards can reproduce the form that carried them past Cameroon, Nigeria, and Jamaica, they may emerge as one of the surprise teams of the 2026 World Cup.