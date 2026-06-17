Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting today for Portugal vs DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

In Portugal’s 2026 World Cup debut against DR Congo, Roberto Martinez decided to start the match with Rafael Leao on the bench and Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo in what is presented as a great opportunity for this team to make a strong statement. Roberto Martinez, in a decision that may come as a surprise to many, has chosen to leave Rafael Leao on the bench for tactical reasons at the start of this match.

According to what was announced on the official FIFA website, the Spanish manager decided to field a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ronaldo as the main attacking reference. Portugal’s fate in the competition could change significantly depending on whether they win, draw, or lose this match.

In addition to Leao, the European side will start this match with players of the caliber of Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos on the bench. As the minutes go by, Martinez will have to decide whether he needs them or not.

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Ronaldo seeks to make history with Portugal

At the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo is driven by a historic obsession: to become the only player in soccer history to score in six consecutive tournaments. Yet, even as the Portuguese icon chases this unprecedented goalscoring milestone, the eternal rivalry continues to rewrite the record books. Lionel Messi broke Ronaldo’s record for the oldest player with a World Cup hat-trick, following the Argentine’s masterclass against Algeria.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warmups before the International Friendly.

Who do Portugal face after DR Congo?

Beyond their opening match against DR Congo, Portugal will continue their Group K campaign at the 2026 World Cup against Uzbekistan on June 23 at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas. They will then wrap up the group stage with a highly anticipated clash against Colombia on June 27 at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.