Mexico vs South Korea: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 18, 2026

Mexico plays against South Korea at the Estadio Guadalajara for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both teams started with a victory and are aiming for another win to secure their qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs South Korea Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Mexico vs South Korea for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this featured showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a free five-day trial for eligible new subscribers.

With nationwide access through either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening kick all the way through the closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two teams that opened their World Cup campaigns with wins are set to meet in a pivotal Group Stage clash. Mexico earned three valuable points with a convincing victory over South Africa and can secure a place in the knockout round with another win, as a tie or loss against South Korea would force Mexico to wait.

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Standing in their way is South Korea, which is coming off a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic and is also aiming to lock up qualification with a second straight win. Both Mexico and South Korea will play with alternative kits today.

Son Heung-Min of Korea Republic – Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Mexico vs South Korea: Predicted Lineups

Mexico’s predicted lineup against South Korea (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Santiago Giménez.

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South Korea (4-2-3-1): Jo Hyeon-woo; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Lee Tae-seok, Kim Moon-hwan; Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho; Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan; Oh Hyeon-gyu.

What time is the Mexico vs South Korea match?

The match between Mexico and South Korea, with Gustavo Tejera as referee, kicks off today, June 18, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM