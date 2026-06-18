In which city and stadium are Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina playing today?

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group B clash with qualification implications.

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns today in Inglewood, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, California, with the match taking place at SoFi Stadium, officially referred to as Los Angeles Stadium for the tournament.

The venue is one of the most modern and high-capacity stadiums selected for the World Cup, offering a world-class setting for this Group B encounter. Both teams arrive at this second-round clash with everything still to play for after drawing their opening matches.

Switzerland were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Qatar despite dominating large stretches of the game in Santa Clara, while Bosnia and Herzegovina also shared the points after a 1-1 draw against co-hosts Canada in Toronto. With all four teams sitting on one point, the group remains extremely balanced heading into this key matchup.

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What attendance is expected for Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match is expected to draw a near‑capacity crowd, as Los Angeles Stadium holds 70,240 spectators for FIFA World Cup matches, with projections suggesting attendance could fall between 65,000 and 70,000 depending on final ticket distribution and matchday demand.

General view inside the stadium in Inglewood, California. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

What is at stake for Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

This Group B encounter carries significant weight, as both Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina look to take control of a tightly contested group where all four teams are level on one point.

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With the possibility that third-place finishers can still advance in the expanded World Cup format, every point becomes crucial. Both teams are aware that dropping points here could force them into a tense battle for qualification through the best third-place ranking route, making this fixture a potentially decisive moment in their tournament campaigns.