Who are the oldest managers coaching at the 2026 World Cup?

Carlo Ancelotti, Marcelo Bielsa and other veteran tacticians are set to bring decades of experience to the sidelines at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where some of soccer’s oldest managers will chase one last shot at history.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only feature some of the game’s brightest young stars — it will also bring together several legendary veteran managers still chasing soccer’s biggest prize. Experience will once again take center stage.

Some of the tournament’s oldest coaches have already built iconic careers. With the expanded 48-team format creating new tactical challenges, many federations have turned to veteran leadership ahead of the tournament.

Whether it’s Ancelotti’s calm authority, Bielsa’s intensity or Didier Deschamps pursuing another deep run with France, the 2026 World Cup could become a defining final act for several of soccer’s most respected coaching figures.

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Oldest World Cup-winning managers in soccer history

Vicente del Bosque became the oldest coach to win the FIFA World Cup when Spain lifted the trophy in 2010, as he was 59 years old at the time. The legendary Spanish manager guided a generation led by Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Iker Casillas to Spain’s first-ever World Cup title in South Africa.

Head coach Vicente Del Bosque of Spain looks on during a training sesion ahead of their UEFA Euro 2016 Group D match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Before him, several iconic veteran managers also won the tournament later in their careers. Germany’s Helmut Schon won the 1974 World Cup at age 58, while Italy’s Enzo Bearzot captured the 1982 title at 54. Argentina’s Cesar Luis Menotti and Brazil’s Luiz Felipe Scolari also lifted the trophy in their 40s and 50s.

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Some of the oldest managers ever to coach at a World Cup never actually won the tournament. Otto Rehhagel, Oscar Tabarez and Louis van Gaal all managed in their 70s, but none captured soccer’s biggest prize.

Who is the oldest manager at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Dick Advocaat is the oldest manager at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Curaçao head coach will be 78 years old during the tournament, officially making him the oldest coach not only at the 2026 World Cup, but also in FIFA World Cup history.

Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat is seen during the International Friendly in 2017 (Source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

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He originally guided the Caribbean nation through qualification and helped them reach their first-ever World Cup, a historic achievement for one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for the competition.

Before Advocaat, the oldest coach in World Cup history was Greece manager Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 years and 317 days old during the 2010 tournament in South Africa. Advocaat will surpass that record comfortably in 2026.

Here are some of the oldest managers expected at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Manager National team Age during 2026 World Cup Dick Advocaat Curaçao 78 Carlos Queiroz Ghana 73 Marcelo Bielsa Uruguay 70 Javier Aguirre Mexico 67 Carlo Ancelotti Brazil 66

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How old is Carlo Ancelotti at the 2026 World Cup?

Carlo Ancelotti is 66 years old during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Italian legend, born on June 10, 1959, enters the tournament as Brazil’s manager after one of the most successful club coaching careers in soccer history.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, reacts during a International Friendly in 2025 (Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

His arrival with Brazil instantly became one of the defining storylines of the tournament. After winning multiple UEFA Champions League titles with AC Milan and Real Madrid, he accepted the challenge of coaching a national team at a World Cup for the first time in his career.

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Few coaches in soccer history possess a résumé comparable to Ancelotti’s. His trophy collection includes:

Five UEFA Champions League titles

League championships in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France

Domestic cups across Europe

Multiple FIFA Club World Cups

Because of that experience, Brazil hopes he can help end the country’s World Cup drought, which dates back to 2002. The tournament could also represent one of the final major chapters in his coaching career.

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How many World Cups has Marcelo Bielsa coached in?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be Marcelo Bielsa’s third appearance as a head coach at the tournament. He previously coached Argentina at the 2002 World Cup and Chile at the 2010 edition before returning in 2026 with Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match (Source: Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

His World Cup history has been dramatic and unconventional. In 2002, Argentina entered the tournament as one of the favorites but suffered a shocking group-stage elimination despite boasting stars such as Gabriel Batistuta, Juan Sebastian Veron and Hernan Crespo.

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Eight years later, he transformed Chile into one of the most entertaining teams at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. His aggressive attacking system helped Chile reach the Round of 16 before losing to Brazil.

Now with Uruguay, Bielsa has another opportunity to leave his mark on the competition. FIFA highlighted that he will become one of the few coaches ever to manage three different nations at separate World Cups.

Which veteran managers have won major trophies before the 2026 World Cup?

Several of the oldest managers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup arrive with some of the most decorated résumés in soccer history. Coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti, Didier Deschamps and Marcelo Bielsa have already won major international or club trophies long before arriving in North America.

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Carlo Ancelotti – Brazil

Ancelotti is arguably the most accomplished club manager in modern soccer history. The Italian has won five UEFA Champions League titles and league championships in all five major European leagues. His calm leadership style and tactical flexibility made him a legendary figure at AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Didier Deschamps – France

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Deschamps already owns one of the rarest achievements in soccer: winning the World Cup both as a player and as a manager. He guided France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and later returned to another final in 2022.

Marcelo Bielsa – Uruguay

Although Bielsa has never won a World Cup or Champions League, he remains one of the most influential tactical minds in modern soccer. He won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2004 and revolutionized teams such as Chile, Athletic Club and Leeds United with his intense pressing philosophy.

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Javier Aguirre – Mexico

Aguirre’s career spans decades across both club and international soccer. The Mexican manager coached Atletico Madrid in La Liga, led multiple national teams and guided Mexico to several World Cups.

Carlos Queiroz – Ghana

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Queiroz has managed Portugal, Iran, Colombia and Egypt while also serving as Sir Alex Ferguson’s longtime assistant at Manchester United. His career includes domestic league titles, youth World Cup trophies and decades of international experience.