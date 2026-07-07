Hossam Hassan’s profile: Who is Egypt’s coach? Age, height, teams coached, family and more

Hossam Hassan has become one of the most influential figures in Egyptian soccer, first as a legendary striker and now as the head coach of the national team. Learn more about his background, coaching career, family and more.

Hossam Hassan is one of the biggest names in Egyptian soccer history. After becoming his country’s all-time leading scorer during a legendary playing career, he was appointed Egypt‘s head coach in February 2024.

He has spent nearly two decades on the sidelines, managing clubs including Al Masry, Zamalek, Al Ittihad Alexandria, Pyramids FC and Modern Future, while also coaching Jordan’s national team before earning the job with Egypt.

His experience and fiery personality have made him one of the most recognizable coaches in African soccer. Now, he leads the Pharaohs back among Africa’s elite and into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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How old is Hossam Hassan?

Hossam Hassan is 59 years old. He was born on August 10, 1966, in Helwan, Egypt. One of the country’s greatest-ever players, he remained active at the highest level well into his late 30s and officially retired from professional soccer in 2008.

Hossam Hassan during a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He enjoyed remarkable longevity throughout his career. He represented Egypt for more than two decades, becoming one of the most capped players in international soccer history while establishing himself as the Pharaohs’ all-time leading scorer with 69 international goals.

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How tall is Hossam Hassan?

Hossam Hassan is 1.76 meters (5 feet 9 inches) tall. Despite not being an imposing striker physically, he built his reputation through his positioning, aerial ability, determination, and clinical finishing inside the penalty area.

Throughout his playing career, he was known for his relentless work rate and competitive mentality. His instincts in front of goal helped him become Egypt’s all-time leading scorer and one of Africa’s most prolific forwards.

Which teams has Hossam Hassan coached?

Hossam Hassan has coached more than a dozen teams, including Egypt’s national team, Jordan, Zamalek, Al Masry, Pyramids FC, Al Ittihad Alexandria, Smouha and Modern Future.

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Since beginning his managerial career in 2008, he has become one of the most experienced coaches in Egyptian soccer. His coaching career includes:

Masr Lel Makkasa

Misr Lel Makkasa

Jordan national team

Zamalek SC

Al Ittihad Alexandria

Al Masry SC (multiple spells)

Pyramids FC

Smouha SC

Modern Future FC

Egypt national team

Although his managerial career has featured several short stints, Hassan built a reputation for developing competitive teams before finally earning the opportunity to coach his country in February 2024.

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Hossam Hassan’s family

Hossam Hassan is the twin brother of former Egypt international Ibrahim Hassan. The brothers spent much of their playing careers together for both club and country, becoming one of the most famous sibling duos.

Ibrahim played primarily as a right-back, while Hossam starred as a striker. Together they represented clubs including Al Ahly, Zamalek and Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland, while also helping Egypt win multiple Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Did Hossam Hassan play professional soccer?

Hossam Hassan had one of the greatest playing careers in African soccer history before becoming a coach. He played professionally from the mid-1980s until his retirement in 2008, spending most of his career with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek. As a player, he also represented:

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Al Ahly

PAOK (Greece)

Neuchâtel Xamax (Switzerland)

Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

Zamalek

Al Masry

Tersana

Al Ittihad Alexandria

Internationally, he made 177 appearances for Egypt, scored 69 goals, played at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, and won three Africa Cup of Nations titles (1986, 1998 and 2006). He also became one of the oldest players ever to score at the Africa Cup of Nations when he found the net at age 39 in the 2006 tournament.

When did Hossam Hassan make his debut as Egypt’s head coach?

Hossam Hassan officially became Egypt’s head coach on February 6, 2024. He was appointed by the Egyptian Football Association following the team’s elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Hossam Hassan before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

His first match in charge came in March 2024, beginning a new era for the Pharaohs under one of the country’s greatest players. He quickly led Egypt into the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Since taking over, he has guided Egypt through an unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign and into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking one of the strongest starts of his managerial career.

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Hossam Hassan’s career highlights

Egypt’s all-time leading scorer: Hassan scored 69 goals in 177 international appearances, a national record that has stood for nearly two decades. He surpassed Hassan El-Shazly’s previous mark in 1997 and remains Egypt’s all-time top scorer.

Played at the 1990 FIFA World Cup: He scored the decisive goal against Algeria in 1989 that sent Egypt to its first World Cup in 56 years. He later represented the Pharaohs at the 1990 tournament in Italy.

Three-time Africa Cup of Nations champion: Hassan won the AFCON title with Egypt in 1986, 1998 and 2006, making him one of the country’s most decorated international players.

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Among the most-capped players in soccer history: With 177 international appearances, Hassan ranks among the most-capped men’s players ever and represented Egypt across seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Success with Al Ahly and Zamalek: He won multiple Egyptian Premier League titles, Egypt Cups and CAF Champions League trophies with the country’s two biggest clubs. Remarkably, he became the first player to win the CAF Champions League with both Al Ahly and Zamalek.

1998 AFCON Golden Boot: Hassan finished as the tournament’s joint-leading scorer with seven goals, helping Egypt lift the continental title in Burkina Faso.

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Oldest scorer in AFCON history: At 39 years old, he scored during the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations, becoming the oldest player to score in the tournament at the time.

Named Egypt’s head coach in 2024: After managing several clubs in Egypt and the Jordan national team, Hassan was appointed head coach of the Pharaohs on February 6, 2024, succeeding Rui Vitoria.

Led Egypt back to the FIFA World Cup and into the knockout stage: Under Hassan, Egypt qualified unbeaten for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and reached the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s history, further strengthening his legacy in Egyptian soccer.