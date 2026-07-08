Switzerland coach Murat Yakin claims they can stop Lionel Messi, Argentina: ‘They are vulnerable’

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin is confident ahead of the clash against Lionel Messi and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina and Switzerland will meet once again, this time, in the 2026 World Cup. Both nations will fight for a place in the semifinals and, although there is a notable gap in the rankings, Murat Yakin is not intimidated by Lionel Messi’s team.

After securing their place in this round by defeating Colombia on penalties, the experienced coach spoke to the media. While he knows they will face the reigning world champions, he believes there are areas where they can hurt Argentina.

“Yes, we are facing Argentina, the world champions. It’s not exactly a gift to play against them. But we also see, based on their last two matches, that Argentina is vulnerable.”

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He also added: “I think we have earned our opponents’ respect. Tactically, it’s going to be an interesting match. We are capable of rattling the world champions. For a nation like Switzerland, playing a quarter-final against Argentina is a massive moment. So, expectations are huge. I think I’ll still need a few hours, maybe even a day, to fully realize what is happening to us.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

Argentina’s weaknesses

Argentina are unbeaten, have won every match, and have scored heavily in almost all of them. However, their last two performances, the ones Yakin referred to, raised more questions than answers in several areas.

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Defensively, La Albiceleste have struggled against counterattacks as well as crosses from the wings. In addition, the lack of goals from their center forwards is another area Lionel Scaloni will look to improve.

The head-to-head clash against Switzerland will be a tactical battle, one that could be decided by small details. The question now is how Yakin will manage to overcome the difficult challenge that awaits him.

Switzerland’s strengths

Heading into the historic World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina, Switzerland will rely heavily on their compact defensive organization, anchored by Manuel Akanji, to deny Lionel Messi the space to exploit between the lines. By remaining low and forcing Argentina wide, Murat Yakin’s side might neutralize the tournament’s top scorer with disciplined double-teaming.

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Once possession is recovered, captain Granit Xhaka might act as the detonator in transition, utilizing his superb vision and explosive forward passing to trigger rapid counter-attacks and catch the world champions off guard.

On July 11, Kansas City will be dressed for the occasion to host a crucial match. Which of these two teams will ultimately secure a place among the four best sides in the tournament?