Luis Diaz addresses Colombia’s World Cup exit: ‘I will keep on working and fighting’

Luis Diaz fell short of expectations with Colombia at the 2026 World Cup, issuing a heartfelt apology to supporters following their surprising early exit.

Colombia was regarded as a true contender in a 2026 World Cup that is now drawing to a close. Unfortunately, the South Americans fell short of expectations, and Luis Diaz has finally broken his silence following their early exit.

On Instagram, Luis Diaz shared a heartfelt message with Colombian supporters. The Bayern Munich winger thanked fans for their unwavering support, adding that this painful experience will only drive him to work harder to make history in the future.

“This World Cup has ended, but the dream remains intact,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “As long as God gives me the opportunity to wear this jersey, I will keep working and fighting to represent Colombia in the best possible way.”

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Luis Diaz struggled to hit top gear

While Colombia returned home with a substantial prize money payout following its elimination, the South Americans had set their sights on at least reaching the semifinals. Unfortunately, Diaz’s individual performances were not enough to propel his nation on a deep knockout run.

Colombia is not part of the elite group of nations that have won the World Cup. However, many supporters believed this tournament could have been the moment Los Cafeteros fought for the trophy—yet their biggest star never quite found his footing in the competition.

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Diaz finished the 2026 World Cup with just a single goal to his name. Following a stellar 2025/26 campaign with Bayern Munich, he was tipped as the marquee player to lead Colombia to glory, but his tournament form paled in comparison to his blistering club performances.

Colombia faced an exhausting World Cup travel schedule

Colombia was the only team among all 48 tournament participants to play matches across all three host countries. Los Cafeteros kicked off their campaign with two fixtures in Mexico, traveled to the United States for their next two games, and finished in Canada, where they were ultimately eliminated by Switzerland in a Round of 16 penalty shootout.

While travel fatigue is no complete excuse, the grueling distances and relentless scheduling may well have taken a toll on the South Americans, preventing them from showcasing the explosive form fans had come to expect.