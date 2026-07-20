Lionel Messi could be back with Argentina for crucial games after 2026 World Cup heartbreak

Although his future with the national team is the subject of great speculation, Lionel Messi has yet to make a final decision and might be back with Argentina soon.

What started as something magical ended in sorrow as Lionel Messi and Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. As fans wonder whether Messi will retire after the World Cup (his sixth), there is plenty of speculation, but nothing is final until the Argentine ace says so himself. According to a report, Messi is considering staying with the national team for some crucial fixtures ahead.

As reported by Doble Amarilla, an Argentine outlet close to the country’s soccer federation, Argentina are aware of Messi’s current stance and plan to work alongside him to figure out the way forward. With the Finalissima against Spain, the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup, and the 2028 Copa America in their sights, La Albiceleste want Messi to remain a lynchpin of the national team, and it appears Messi is giving serious thought to that possibility.

Messi is under contract with Inter Miami through 2028, meaning he will still be active at the club level, so it all remains plausible. However, a decision isn’t expected to be made anytime soon. The 2026 World Cup final defeat will linger, and Messi, like Argentina, needs time to process it all.

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What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

Although the 2026 MLS season has already resumed—Inter Miami are set to play on July 22 against Chicago Fire—Messi will take some days off to recover after an exhausting, both physically and mentally, 2026 World Cup. He will then return to the Herons and be back in his daily routine in Magic City.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina shows dejection after the team’s 0-1 defeat.

As for Argentina, the next international window won’t be until September-October. After an emotional Lionel Scaloni left his future in doubt, Argentina must now brace for an added layer of anxiety and suspense. Not only is Messi’s future at stake, but these may well be Scaloni’s final games at the helm of the team.

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The Finalissima against Spain may take place during the international window in November, whereas the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the next World Cup won’t begin until 2027. However, with Argentina potentially hosting some matches during the 2030 World Cup, it remains to be seen whether they will receive an automatic place in the tournament.

Lionel Messi’s stats with Argentina

Just like Messi broke countless records during the 2026 World Cup, there are still a few feats left to achieve as his 21-year stint with the national team reaches its final stages. Not only is Messi the leading goalscorer in Argentina’s history, he’s also worn La Albiceleste more times than any other player.

According to Transfermarkt, Messi has scored 125 goals in 207 games for Argentina. Those numbers make for an average of 0.60 goals per outing. Messi has also assisted 68 goals and has only been shown nine yellow cards and two red cards throughout his international career.

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Messi’s red cards and their prophetic aftermath

Messi’s first red card came on his national team debut and occurred only 92 seconds after he was brought on. His Argentina debut is the perfect example that first impressions can be deceiving.

The second red card came in the third-place game of the 2019 Copa America against Chile, which, for many, was the day something clicked for Messi with the national team. That had been the last tournament Messi and Argentina played without winning until the 2026 World Cup.

In the eyes of many, Messi became much more Diego Armando Maradona-like that day, as he blasted CONMEBOL authorities and showed a fiery side he had kept under wraps for a long time. It paid off, as Argentina would go on to have one of their most successful runs in history, and Messi was the face, soul, and emblem of it.