How much do 2026 World Cup referees make?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature the sport's top officials on its biggest stage. But beyond the pressure, responsibility and scrutiny, there is also a financial side to refereeing the tournament.

The financial rewards reflect the immense responsibility placed on the world’s top officials. FIFA has already selected 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials for the 2026 World Cup.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup prepares to expand to 48 teams and a record 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many fans are wondering how much the officials entrusted with running the tournament actually earn.

During the 2022 edition, selected referees reportedly received a participation fee of around $70,000, along with additional payments for each match they officiated. Officials assigned to knockout-round games earned significantly more.

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How much are referees paid at the 2026 World Cup?

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg revealed that FIFA’s compensation structure has not changed significantly since the 2018 World Cup. According to him, referees are generally paid on a per-match basis.

Szymon Marciniak gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4 match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“I think they’ve gone down the route of so much per match, but if you get the final it works out somewhere between $60,000 and $70,000“, Clattenburg said on the Whistleblowers Podcast.

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In addition to match fees, referees receive daily allowances that cover expenses while they are assigned to the tournament. Those payments are added on top of their match-related compensation, making the World Cup very lucrative.

The exact figures for 2026 have not been confirmed by FIFA, but officials selected for multiple matches, particularly in the knockout rounds, are expected to earn substantially more than referees eliminated from consideration.

Do assistant referees and VAR officials earn the same salary?

No, assistant referees and VAR officials generally do not earn the same salary as the center referee. While FIFA does not publicly release a detailed pay scale for every officiating role, compensation has historically varied.

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The center referee serves as the lead official on the field and carries ultimate authority over match decisions, which is why they typically receive the highest compensation package, as FIFA reported.

Assistant referees, who patrol the sidelines and assist with offsides and other decisions, operate under a separate payment structure. VAR officials, meanwhile, are assigned to video review duties.

The growing importance of VAR has also created a new category of elite officials. FIFA selected 30 dedicated video match officials for the 2026 World Cup, reflecting the increasing specialization of modern officiating.

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Do referees get paid more for officiating the World Cup final?

Referees receive higher compensation for officiating the latter stages of the World Cup, including the final. According to Mark Clattenburg, FIFA’s payment system rewards officials who advance deeper into the tournament.

Referees assigned to knockout-round matches earn more than those working group-stage games, while the World Cup final carries the highest financial reward.

Clattenburg explained that referees who reached the latter stages of major international tournaments could earn €60,000 ($68,000) overall, with additional payments attached to the final itself.

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“You got slightly more for the final and the latter stages“, he said when discussing compensation at major FIFA and UEFA tournaments. Beyond the money, being selected for the World Cup final is considered the highest honor.

FIFA’s Referees Committee evaluates officials throughout the tournament before choosing the referee who will oversee the championship match.

Former English referee Howard Webb remains one of the most notable examples. After building a strong reputation during the tournament, he was selected to officiate the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands.