When and where are Norway vs England playing in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Norway were able to eliminate Brazil and progress to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Now the Vikings know their rival: England, who were able to eliminate Mexico in hostile territory.

The game between Norway and England will be played on July 11th at 5:00 PM ET in Miami Gardens, at the Miami Stadium. This game will bring fireworks as both teams have plenty of attacking talent. England’s path to the final has now been updated.

Norway beat Brazil 2-1 thanks to an Erling Haaland brace. Meanwhile, England had to endure an absolute battle at the Mexico Stadium to stay alive over a very resilient and dangerous Mexico side.

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Both teams come with different momentums

Obviously, both teams come with high momentum as they’re progressing, but the feeling is very different. Norway are displaying dominant, possession-based soccer. Also, having a difference-maker like Erling Haaland makes life way easier for them.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal.

England will come scarred as the battle vs Mexico was one that will take a toll. In fact, they won’t have defender Quansah due to him being red-carded. Having said so, England displayed huge heart and courage to earn that win, so they also must feel invincible and battle-tested after that game.

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Norway vs England is a battle of styles

Norway play a very patient, yet intense game, where possession is welcomed. They try to elaborate plays until they can find Haaland near, or inside, the opponent’s box.

As for England, they rely on a more direct, fast-paced approach. While they have players to keep the ball like Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, manager Thomas Tuchel prefers a more vertical style of play.