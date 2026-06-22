In which city and stadium are France vs Iraq playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

France and Iraq meet in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup clash, but the action extends beyond the pitch. From the host venue to the expected crowd and matchday conditions, several factors could shape the atmosphere.

France enters its second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with momentum on its side, but the setting could be just as important as the action on the field. The match is being played at Philadelphia Stadium.

As Didier Deschamps‘ squad prepares to face Iraq in a pivotal Group I clash, attention is also turning to the venue, expected crowd and weather conditions that could influence the contest in Philadelphia.

With qualification implications on the line and thousands of supporters expected in attendance, all eyes will be on both the action inside the stadium and the conditions surrounding one of the day’s most anticipated World Cup fixtures.

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What is the attendance for France vs Iraq at the 2026 World Cup?

France vs Iraq is being played at Philadelphia Stadium (known outside the tournament as Lincoln Financial Field), which has a capacity of approximately 69,000 spectators. Most of the tickets have already been sold.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While FIFA does not typically release the official attendance figure until kickoff or during the match, organizers have expected a near-capacity crowd for this Group I fixture given France’s status as one of the tournament favorites.

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FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup set a new single-day attendance record on June 16, with 281,223 fans attending four matches. Through the opening week, World Cup games were averaging more than 65,000 spectators per match.

What is the weather forecast for France vs Iraq today?

The weather forecast for France vs Iraq includes a significant risk of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and strong winds in the area. Weather conditions have become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the match.

According to reports from The Sun, severe weather warnings have been issued for the region, with forecasts calling for thunderstorms capable of producing lightning and heavy downpours.

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Under FIFA protocols, any lightning detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium would require play to be suspended and each subsequent lightning strike could trigger an additional 30-minute delay.

Tournament organizers and local authorities have already prepared contingency plans in case conditions deteriorate. Similar weather-related interruptions have occurred at FIFA events in the United States in recent years.