What Kylian Mbappe, France need against Iraq today to reach the 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Coming off a superb outing against Senegal, Kylian Mbappe and France take on Iraq in a must-win game in Group I of the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe and France took care of business in their 2026 World Cup debut against Senegal. Not just that, but Mbappe became the country’s all-time top scorer. However, they cannot rest on their laurels. In order to secure a spot in the round of 32, Les Bleus must defeat the Lions of Mesopotamia.

With a win over Iraq, France will punch their ticket to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup. Any other result won’t eliminate France, but it will leave everything on the line for the final matchday. However, Mbappe and Les Bleus are after bigger prizes than simply joining the rest of the teams qualified for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ national team is after a first-place finish in the group. However, France won’t be able to secure it during their game against Iraq. In order to finish as Group I winners, France must take on Norway, and only then will the group winner be decided. Although it would be deflating, a loss against Iraq would not be catastrophic, and France could still finish first in Group I.

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Norway are currently first

Although France are tied with Norway on three points apiece in Group I, the Norwegians hold the upper hand due to their better overall goal differential. While France scored three goals and allowed one against Senegal, Norway put up four against Iraq while only conceding one.

Kylian Mbappe after scoring for France.

Thus, the Vikings’ +3 goal differential currently gives them the advantage over Les Bleus’ +2. However, it may all be in vain, as Norway and France are set to meet on the final matchday of the group stage.

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Potential scenarios in Group I

The simplest way for France to finish first in their group is by defeating both Iraq and Norway. Obviously, ending the group stage with three wins and nine points would leave France as group leaders. However, there are other ways for them to finish first, and defeating Iraq isn’t all that decisive.

In fact, France would also finish first if they draw with Iraq and defeat Norway. That’s without taking into account the other potential results across the group. There are several scenarios in which France could come out as Group I winners. Up next are all the combinations that would lead to France finishing first.

France finish first in Group I if:

France WIN vs. Iraq and Norway

France TIE vs. Iraq + WIN vs. Norway

France LOSS vs. Iraq + WIN vs. Norway + Iraq LOSS or TIE vs. Senegal

France WIN vs. Iraq + TIE vs. Norway (If France record better overall goal differential than Norway)

France TIE vs. Iraq + France TIE vs. Norway + Norway loss vs. Senegal

France LOSS vs. Iraq + France TIE vs. Norway + Norway LOSS vs. Senegal + Senegal TIE vs. Iraq (if France record same or better goal differential than Norway, or more goals scored)

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2026 World Cup Group I table

Pos. / Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Norway 3 1/+3 (4) 2. France 3 1/+2 (3) 3. Senegal 0 1/-2 (1) 4. Iraq 0 1/-3 (1)