In which city and stadium are France vs Morocco playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Morocco meet in one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a coveted semifinal spot on the line. Before kickoff, here's everything to know about the venue hosting this blockbuster quarterfinal.

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals runs through the Boston area, where France and Morocco will square off in a highly anticipated quarterfinal. The matchup brings together one of Europe’s traditional powers. What happens today between France and Morocco will be decisive as the winner claims a semifinal berth while the loser goes home.

The match will be played at Boston Stadium, FIFA’s tournament name for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, about 22 miles southwest of downtown Boston. The venue has a World Cup capacity of 65,878 spectators, so a large fanbase is expected to attend France vs. Morocco today.

It is one of the 11 United States venues selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and serves as the home of the NFL’s New England Patriots and MLS’ New England Revolution. Opened in 2002, it has welcomed major international soccer events.

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How far is Boston Stadium from downtown Boston?

Boston Stadium is located about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of downtown Boston in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Although FIFA uses the name “Boston Stadium” during the 2026 World Cup, it is actually outside the city limits.

A general view of the field preparations inside Boston Stadium (Source: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The drive from downtown Boston to the stadium typically takes between 35 and 45 minutes under normal traffic conditions. However, travel times can increase significantly on World Cup matchdays.

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Local authorities have encouraged supporters to arrive early and use public transportation whenever possible. To help fans reach the venue, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) operates special event trains from South Station directly to Foxborough on World Cup matchdays.

How many 2026 FIFA World Cup matches is Boston Stadium hosting?

Boston Stadium is hosting seven matches during the World Cup. The schedule includes five group-stage matches, one Round of 32 fixture and the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal, making it one of the busiest venues in the tournament.

The action began during the group stage with matches featuring teams such as Haiti, Scotland, Morocco, England, Ghana, Norway and France. Those games showcased several different groups before it shifted into the knockout rounds.

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Following the group stage, it hosted a Round of 32 match before welcoming one of the four quarterfinals. With uniforms confirmed, France and Morocco now meet at the venue with a place in the semifinals on the line, making it the final World Cup game to be played in the Boston area.