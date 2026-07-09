Who is the referee for France vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Morocco face off in a 'win-or-go-home' matchup in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

A grudge rematch from last edition’s semifinals take place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals as France face off against Morocco at Boston Stadium in a crucial matchup to be in the final four of the tournament. The uniforms for France vs. Morocco have been decided, just like the officiating crew.

For this match, a predominantly Argentinian referee lineup has been appointed for this game. To command discipline, the main referee will be Facundo Tello, a 44-year-old with previous experience in Qatar 2022 as well.

Referee : Facundo Tello (Argentina)

: Facundo Tello (Argentina) Assistant 1: Juan Pablo Belatti (Argentina)

Juan Pablo Belatti (Argentina) Assistant 2: Gabriel Chade (Argentina)

Gabriel Chade (Argentina) 4th Referee : Dario Herrera (Argentina)

: Dario Herrera (Argentina) 5th Referee : Cristian Navarro (Argentina)

: Cristian Navarro (Argentina) VAR : Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina)

: Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina) AVAR : Leodan Gonzalez (Uruguay)

: Leodan Gonzalez (Uruguay) SVAR: Tatiana Guzman (El Salvador)

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Has Facundo Tello refereed before in 2026 World Cup?

Tello has been the referee in two games prior to this one (Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina and South Africa vs South Korea). He has shown seven bookings, no red cards and has granted no penalties. Per Transfermarkt, Tello has shown 149 red cards in 434 matches, though 10 of those came in one infamous 2022 Trofeo de Campeones final between Boca Juniors and Racing in Argentina.

🚨 France vs Morocco will be officiated by Argentine referee Facundo Tello 🇦🇷



Tello is the same referee who once showed 10 red cards in a single match during the heated clash between Racing Club and Boca Juniors in 2022.



This quarter-final could be a fiery one. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/oDofiTiO9n — The Sports Pulse (@Tsportspulse) July 8, 2026

While he has never being the referee for a France match, he did referee Morocco once in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals vs Portugal. Morocco ended up winning that game, so that’s a good precedent for the African nation.

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There is controversy surrounding this appointment

Tello being from Argentina, who are still alive in the tournament, and considering their recent World Cup history with France (4-3 French win in 2018, 3-3 Argentina win in penalties, 2022 final), has sparked controversy. However, a French referee just officiated Argentina’s last match and no controversy rose from that. In fact, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina recently defended the integrity of the match officials in the wake of Egypt’s complaints.

While FIFA neutrality requirements aren’t breached, it still has people talking. Hence, whether France win, tie, or lose this game vs Morocco, controversy can rise once again if there are some key arbitral decisions made in the game.