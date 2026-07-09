What happens if France win, tie or lose vs Morocco today at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Morocco meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals with a place in the semifinals on the line. Find out what happens if France win, tie, or lose this knockout match.

France and Morocco face each other at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in one of the most anticipated quarterfinal matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Led by Kylian Mbappe, France arrive as one of the tournament favorites after a perfect run through the competition. Didier Deschamps’ team won all five previous matches, including a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 thanks to a penalty converted by Mbappe.

Morocco enter the match looking to continue another memorable World Cup campaign. The Atlas Lions defeated Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16, with Azzedine Ounahi scoring twice, after previously advancing from a group that included Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti.

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The two nations previously met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal, when France defeated Morocco 2-0 with goals from Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani. Now, four years later, both teams meet again with a place among the tournament’s final four at stake.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France and teammates. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

What happens if France win vs Morocco?

If France defeat Morocco, they will advance directly to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals and continue their pursuit of a third world title. A victory would extend France’s unbeaten knockout-stage run in this tournament and send Deschamps’ squad into the final four for the third consecutive World Cup.

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Under this scenario, Morocco would be eliminated from the World Cup, bringing their campaign to an end without surpassing their best‑ever tournament run.

What happens if France and Morocco tie?

A draw after 90 minutes will not decide the winner because knockout-stage matches at the World Cup cannot end level. If France and Morocco are tied after regulation time, the match will go into 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute periods.

If the score remains equal after extra time, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout. The nation that wins the shootout advances to the semifinals, while the losing team is eliminated from the tournament.

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What happens if France lose vs Morocco?

If France lose, their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign will come to an end, eliminating one of the tournament favorites before the semifinals. A Morocco victory would send the Atlas Lions back into the final four after their historic run at Qatar 2022.

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For Morocco, another semifinal appearance would represent a major milestone as the team continues their pursuit of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup final.