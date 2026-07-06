In which city and stadium are Portugal vs Spain playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

An iconic city and a massive stadium with the third-largest capacity set the stage for this thrilling matchup between Portugal and Spain.

Spain faces must-win scenario to stay alive in the 2026 World Cup; a loss to Portugal sends them home to Europe. This clash will take place at Dallas Stadium, which boasts the third-largest capacity for the knockout stage.

The stadium for this highly anticipated Round of 16 matchup is located in Arlington. With a population of just 400,000, it is a premier sports hub in the United States. However, the stars on this stage won’t be an American football team, but rather the Portuguese and Spanish squads with Anthony Taylor as referee.

For a marquee match like this, where Portugal will hold a slight advantage as the designated home team with its red uniform, a sellout crowd is practically guaranteed. We are talking about more than 70,000 seats filled with fans cheering on their national teams.

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The city and stadium for Match 93

With a capacity of 70,649, Dallas Stadium is one of the largest and most fortunate venues, hosting nine World Cup matches in total. Five were in the Group Stage, and four are in the knockout stage. Two of those knockout games have already taken place (Ivory Coast vs. Norway and Australia vs. Egypt). Following this Spain vs. Portugal showdown, the stadium will also host one of the semifinals.

Dallas Stadium during the World Cup (Getty Images)

Arlington is a city that lives and breathes sports. Beyond the World Cup, it is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, undoubtedly one of the most famous franchises in the world, as well as the MLB’s Texas Rangers.

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It is the perfect setting for Cristiano Ronaldo to do everything in his power to carry Portugal to the next round, and for Lamine Yamal to do whatever it takes to help Spain eliminate the Lusitanians.