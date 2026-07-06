What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Spain today at the 2026 World Cup?

The Round of 16 sees Portugal and Spain face off at Dallas Stadium in what is arguably one of the biggest showdowns of the 2026 World Cup so far. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who praised Lamine Yamal before the game, Portugal dream of keeping their title hopes alive and capturing their first-ever World Cup star.

It certainly won’t be an easy task. Spain sit third in the FIFA World Ranking heading into this match, although those rankings often become irrelevant once the ball starts rolling.

Portugal will be aiming to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for just the fourth time in their history. From there, the focus will shift to whether they can continue their run and make an even further push in the tournament. Portugal will use their home kit, whereas Spain will wear their away uniform.

Advertisement

What happens if Portugal defeat Spain?

If Portugal defeat Spain, they will book a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the matchup between the United States and Belgium. The quarterfinal showdown is scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 3:00 PM (ET) at Los Angeles Stadium. Meanwhile, a Portugal win eliminates Spain from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo wears Diogo Jota’s Portugal shirt.

What happens if Portugal and Spain tie?

If Portugal and Spain are level after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time. Two 15-minute periods will be played, and with the golden goal rule no longer in effect, if the teams remain tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

What happens if Portugal lose to Spain today?

If Portugal lose to Spain, their 2026 World Cup campaign will come to an end. Spain, managed by Luis de la Fuente, will advance to the quarterfinals instead to play USA or Belgium on July 10 in Los Angeles for a semifinal berth. It would be a tough ending for Cristiano Ronaldo, who confirmed this is his last World Cup.