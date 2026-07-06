Who is the referee for Portugal vs Spain today at the 2026 World Cup?

A veteran referee takes charge of a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup match where Portugal and Spain will need to maintain their composure to come out on top.

Veteran referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium. It’s shaping up to be a physical battle for an official who has kept a relatively low profile with bookings so far, averaging just three yellow cards per game.

Taylor has already officiated two matches in the 2026 World Cup, and this Round of 16 clash will be his first assignment outside the group stage. As a veteran, he knows how to keep high-stakes games under control, having handed out only six yellow cards total. With the uniforms for Spain vs. Portugal confirmed, the officiating crew will use a black shirt.

Averaging just three yellow cards after refereeing Senegal vs. Egypt and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia shows he knows how to manage physical matches. That experience will be crucial, as Spain and Portugal are bound to have some heated moments on the pitch. The result between Spain and Portugal today will determine who makes the quarterfinals.

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Taylor’s officiating background

So far in the 2026 World Cup, Taylor has shown only one red card, which came during a tense match between Senegal and Egypt. On the bright side, he has yet to award a penalty kick, great news for Spain, as the last thing they want to do is gift a penalty to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taylor during the Uzbekistan vs Colombia match (Getty Images)

When it comes to fouls and tackles, Taylor has averaged 23 and 26 respectively, with the bulk coming during Senegal’s 5-0 win over Egypt. He’s a referee who prefers to let the game flow, which should benefit both Portugal and Spain by preventing the match from getting choppy with ticky-tack fouls.

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With 188 matches under his belt and now officiating in his second World Cup (having called two games in the 2022 edition), the veteran is the right man for a high-stakes matchup. Two of Europe’s most dangerous teams will have to leave everything on the line to advance, no matter what it takes.

Full officiating crew for Spain vs. Portugal