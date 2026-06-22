Predicted lineups with Kylian Mbappe for France vs Iraq at the 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappe and France are locked in and ready to take the pitch today for a crucial Matchday 2 showdown against Iraq at the 2026 World Cup.

France aim to lock up a spot in the Round of 32 with a victory over Iraq in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. With megastar Kylian Mbappe expected to lead the attack, anticipation is sky-high for how this heavyweight matchup against the Asian contingent will unfold.

While Les Bleus will be missing the injured Aurelien Tchouameni, the rest of the star-studded roster is fully available for selection as they look to punch their ticket to the knockout rounds with a definitive performance.

Meanwhile, Iraq are hunting for a massive upset despite a heavy 4-1 defeat to Norway in their opener. Despite a resilient first-half display, the Middle Eastern side ultimately couldn’t contain Norway’s high-powered offense, and they now face the daunting task of slowing down an equally lethal French frontline.

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Broadcast details and kickoff times for France vs. Iraq have already been finalized for viewers in the United States. It is now only a matter of time before these two Group I squads take the pitch.

Gagner pour se qualifier en 16es 💪

Deuxième match de 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒑𝒆 𝒅𝒖 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒆 pour nos Bleus face à l’Irak 🇮🇶👊



📍Philadelphie 🇺🇸

🕰️ 23h00

📺 M6 & beIN SPORTS 1 pic.twitter.com/FmwNKhz9NM — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 22, 2026

Predicted lineup for France

With Mbappe expected to anchor the attack against Iraq, France could reward Bradley Barcola with a starting nod following his spectacular goal against Senegal. Here is the projected lineup for Les Bleus:

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Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez

Midfielders: Warren Zaire-Emery, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot

Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (C)

Predicted lineup for Iraq

Sparing any late injuries or disciplinary suspensions, Iraq will have its full roster available as they look to spark a miracle. Here is how the Lions of Mesopotamia are projected to line up against France:

Goalkeeper: Jalal Hassan (C)

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Saad Natiq, Rebin Sulaka, Zaid Tahseen, Merchas Doski

Midfielders: Ibrahim Bayesh, Amir Al-Ammari, Osama Rashid, Ali Jasim

Forward: Aymen Hussein