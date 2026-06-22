Video: Lionel Messi scores record World Cup goal for Argentina vs Austria to surpass Miroslav Klose

Lionel Messi stands alone in football immortality, officially surpassing Miroslav Klose to become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history during Argentina's high-stakes clash against Austria.

Lionel Messi continues to rewrite the history books, officially surpassing Miroslav Klose to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. With his clinical strike against Austria, the Argentine icon netted his historic 17th career tournament goal to stand alone at the top of the footballing world.

After uncharacteristically missing a penalty kick earlier in the first half against Austria, Messi redeemed himself by orchestrating a brilliant sequence. The Argentine icon initiated the play with a sweeping cross to the left flank before continuing his run, ultimately receiving a clever dummy pass completely unmarked to fire home.

With the clinical finish, Messi adds yet another historic milestone to his legendary resume, and he has plenty of opportunity to distance himself from the chasing pack if he stays hot against Austria. His ability to further rewrite the record books will ultimately hinge on his physical fitness and durability over the course of Argentina‘s grueling World Cup campaign.

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The goal also allows Messi to widen his lead over long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo for career World Cup goals. Anticipation is already building for what the maestro can deliver in Argentina‘s upcoming group-stage finale against Jordan, as well as the high-stakes single-elimination matchup waiting in the Round of 32.

The GOAT stands alone.



MESSI BECOMES THE ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER IN MEN’S FIFA WORLD CUP HISTORY 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/aWY9thIuUG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

Messi matches another historic milestone with latest goal

By surpassing Miroslav Klose to claim 17 career World Cup goals, Lionel Messi also equaled, with most consecutive matches scoring in a World Cup stage held by a Brazilian icon, continuing to rewrite the history books on soccer’s grandest international stage.

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Even though Messi became the first player to miss a penalty kick in the 2026 World Cup, his sheer brilliance and subsequent goal completely erased the blunder, anchoring another historic chapter for the Argentine talisman.

With the stage now set for Argentina to make a deep run, La Albiceleste understands exactly how heavily their aspirations rest on their superstar’s shoulders. With Messi firing on all cylinders, a successful World Cup title defense looks less like a dream and more like a distinct reality.