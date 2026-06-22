Are Austria out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Argentina?

Despite a resilient second-half push, Austria ultimately fell short in its desperate bid to find an equalizer against Argentina, leaving the squad's 2026 World Cup survival hanging in the balance.

Austria fell short in their bid to upset Argentina and lost 2-0, leaving the squad’s 2026 World Cup knockout stage hopes hanging in the balance. Fueled by an inspired Lionel Messi, who netted a goal to eclipse Miroslav Klose’s historic World Cup record, the reigning champions proved too much for the Austrian defense to handle.

Despite the setback against the powerhouse Albiceleste, Austria remain firmly in contention for a spot in the next round. Sitting on three points with a pivotal Matchday 3 clash against Algeria looming, the Austrians control their own destiny but realistically need a positive result to secure passage to the Round of 32.

Here is how the group shapes up following Argentina‘s victory:

Team (Position) MP Points & GD 1. Argentina 2 6 (+4) 2. Austria 2 3 (+1) 3. Jordan* 1 0 (-2) 4. Algeria* 1 0 (-3) *Jordan and Algeria are yet to play

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Austria’s chances to qualify to the Round of 32

After losing to Argentina and having a clear chance to qualify, there are two things that they need to happen, in order to find out the potential position they can occupy in Group J.

If Algeria beat Jordan, Argentina will secure the first place of the standings. Meaning that between Algeria and Austria will be the second and third places in the standings, as the best eight thirds in the group stage qualify to the next round.

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Facing each other in the last game of the group stage, there are three scenarios:

Winning against Algeria: With this result they will qualify in the second place of the standings.

With this result they will qualify in the second place of the standings. Tying against Algeria: Depending on the amount of goals scored by Algeria against Jordan, the goal difference will be the tiebreaker, as the first item is the head-to-head confrontation.

Depending on the amount of goals scored by Algeria against Jordan, the goal difference will be the tiebreaker, as the first item is the head-to-head confrontation. Losing to Algeria: They will need to wait for the other best third teams in the group stage, and see if they can qualify with that item.