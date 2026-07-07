In which city and stadium are Switzerland vs Colombia playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

Switzerland and Colombia will use a stadium in a Canadian host city for the final time as the city bids farewell to the World Cup.

Switzerland enters Match 96 of the 2026 World Cup hoping to eliminate Colombia in the round of 16. The match will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, a city bidding farewell to the tournament with this final matchup after hosting so many great moments.

The city is picture-perfect, offering an opportunity for a highly ranked Swiss team looking to do whatever it takes to win. But it won’t be easy against Colombia, a squad that has proven it can beat any national team.

Like Switzerland, Colombia arrives in beautiful Vancouver with high hopes of winning. Even though Jhon Córdoba will be missing from the squad, expect an intense battle where the sole objective is advancing to the quarterfinals.

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Getting to know Vancouver and BC Place Stadium

Vancouver says goodbye to the 2026 World Cup after serving as the host city for five group stage games and two knockout stage matches. This final game also represents a golden opportunity for an inexperienced referee who will have his hands full trying to keep both the Colombian and Swiss players under control.

BC Place during the World Cup (Getty Images)

BC Place exceeded all expectations. Despite having the fourth-lowest capacity of the tournament at 52,497, it offered more than enough room for fans to feel comfortable in a premium venue that was built 43 years ago.

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One of the big advantages of playing here is that neither Colombia nor Switzerland will have to deal with harsh weather. Thanks to a retractable roof that keeps conditions perfect inside the stadium, the outdoor elements won’t be a factor, just another reason why fans have fallen in love with this venue.

A high-stakes clash for Colombia and Switzerland

With this being a knockout stage match, Colombia isn’t thinking about draws or defeats against Switzerland; winning is all that matters. It promises to be an intense game where goalkeeper performance will be crucial during corner kicks and free kicks. However, “intense” doesn’t mean a match filled with fouls, but rather a fast-paced, high-speed battle.