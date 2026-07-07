When and where are Argentina vs Switzerland playing in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Following their respective Round of 16 triumphs, Argentina and Switzerland are officially locked into a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown at the 2026 World Cup.

Fresh off hard-fought victories in the Round of 16, soccer heavyweights Argentina and Switzerland are officially bound for a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown at the 2026 World Cup. By dispatching Egypt and Colombia respectively, both squads have punched their tickets to the next phase of the tournament, setting the stage for an epic clash of styles.

The highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for July 11 at 8:00 PM local time at Kansas City Stadium, a venue that already feels like a second home to La Albiceleste. Argentina previously dominated two group-stage fixtures here, capturing a pair of crucial victories against Algeria and Austria, a flawless track record they hope will serve as a good omen for their upcoming survival test.

Despite their valiant efforts on the pitch, tournament dark horses Egypt and Colombia must now pack their bags and head home, left only with the bitter solace that they gave everything to try and claim a spot among the world’s elite.

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Following a grueling, white-knuckle battle on the pitch, Messi and Argentina were pushed to their absolute limits before escaping with a victory over Egypt. The agonizing weight of the match was plain to see afterward, as a visibly emotional Messi was overcome with tears of pure relief following the dramatic 3-2 comeback triumph.

The Round of 16 concludes ✔️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2026

World Cup head-to-head: Argentina vs. Switzerland

With this heavyweight quarterfinal matchup locked in, anticipation is sky-high for a fixture steeped in knockout-stage history. The two nations last crossed paths on the World Cup stage at Brazil 2014, where a resilient Argentine side broke Swiss hearts with a dramatic 1-0 victory deep in extra time.

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Prior to that 2014 thriller, their only other tournament meeting came during the group stage at England 1966. Argentina claimed a 2-0 victory against Switzerland that day, fueled by a clinical display of efficiency where they scored on their first two shots on target to effectively book their ticket to the next round.

Now, a new chapter is set to be written. While history heavily favors the South American giants, the Swiss squad views this high-stakes rematch as the perfect opportunity to rewrite the script, break their historical drought against Argentina, and pull off a monumental upset.