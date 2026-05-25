Luis de la Fuente reveals when he could count on Lamine Yamal in the 2026 World Cup

Luis de la Fuente released Spain‘s official squad list for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, giving everyone plenty to talk about, but most importantly, providing a hint as to when Lamine Yamal could make his debut in the competition.

De la Fuente spoke reassuringly of Yamal’s inclusion on his 26-man World Cup roster, predicting that the winger will be given the all-clear before their first game of the tournament. “First and foremost, caution. We need to give him the time he needs, especially now,” De la Fuente told reporters after his roster was revealed.

“I believe he’ll be ready for the first match, and we hope he can live up to expectations, but without putting undue pressure on him. He’s very mature.” Spain, among the tournament favorites, begin on June 15 against World Cup debutant Cabo Verde in Group H.

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How does Yamal arrive at the World Cup?

A hamstring injury has hindered Lamine Yamal’s World Cup preparations. However, the Barcelona superstar is still expected to be fully fit for the start of the tournament, which remains the primary expectation.

Lamine Yamal of Spain

Supporters of Spain were cursing Hansi Flick when Yamal succumbed after taking a penalty in Barca’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on April 22. The winger has been used relentlessly by the German since breaking into the senior setup and emerging as one of the world’s best players.

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Yamal has already lit up the big stage for La Roja, earning Young Player of the Tournament honors at Euro 2024, which Spain won handsomely. However, it’s at the World Cup where legacies of soccer’s best are forged, and Yamal is readying himself for his first experience of the tournament this summer.

Spain without Real Madrid players

No Real Madrid players were picked by De la Fuente. For the first time in World Cup history, Spain’s most decorated club will not be represented at all, as there may be a scarcity of Spanish players at Madrid.

There were just three Madrid players in the Euro 2024 squad, and two of those, Joselu and Nacho Fernandez, are currently plying their trade in the Middle East. The other, veteran Dani Carvajal, did not make De la Fuente’s 55-man provisional roster, given his limited number of minutes this season.

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Dean Huijsen was the most likely to make it, but his form has been spotty for Madrid since joining last summer. Pau Cubarsi and Marc Pubill were preferred. The other Spanish options at Real Madrid are uninspiring.

Raul Asencio has never been capped, Alvaro Carreras had a mixed first season with the club, while Fran Garcia is not of the requisite level. Striker Gonzalo Garcia is at least attending the early stages of camp as a training player.