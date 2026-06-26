Why isn’t Gavi playing today for Spain vs Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain are chasing first place in Group H, but one familiar name is missing from the starting lineup.

Spain will face Uruguay in a long awaited matchup of Group H in Guadalajara knowing that qualification for the Round of 32 is all but secured. However, there’s a lot at stake.

After opening the tournament with a surprising 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, La Roja responded with a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to move into a strong position heading into the final matchday.

Spain are aiming to finish in first place of Group H, a result that would allow them to avoid a potential Round of 32 blockbuster clash against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

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Why isn’t Gavi playing against Uruguay?

Gavi won’t start against Uruguay and the decision is purely tactical. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has chosen not to include Gavi in the starting lineup as he looks to rotate his squad and make adjustments for the crucial match against Uruguay.

Is Gavi injured?

No. Gavi is available for selection and has been named among Spain’s substitutes. If Luis de la Fuente feels the team needs more energy or creativity during the match, the Barcelona midfielder could be introduced in the second half.

Could Gavi play later in the game for Spain vs Uruguay?

Yes. Although he is not part of the starting XI, Gavi remains an option off the bench. Depending on how the match unfolds, the Spanish midfielder could see minutes in the second half as Spain push to secure the victory and finish atop Group H.