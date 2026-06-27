What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Jordan today at the 2026 World Cup?

With their ticket to the knockout rounds already punched, Argentina can afford to look ahead to the Round of 32 as they prepare for their final Group Stage tune-up against Jordan.

Argentina are set to close out their 2026 World Cup group-stage campaign against Jordan. While fans are always desperate to see Lionel Messi orchestrate magic on the pitch, the focus today turns to the depth of La Albiceleste, as the soccer icon is slated for a well-deserved rest ahead of the knockout phase.

With their ticket to the next round already comfortably punched, Argentina will utilize a heavily rotated starting XI. Manager Lionel Scaloni will look to maintain a perfect group-stage record while evaluating alternative options against a Jordan squad that has already been mathematically eliminated.

Making their historic World Cup debut, Jordan haven’t found life easy on the grandest stage, dropping a 3-1 decision to Austria before falling short in a 2-1 battle against Algeria. The consecutive defeats have spotlighted the vast bridge the Asian side still needs to cross to compete at this level.

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With Argentina’s rival already known, this Group J finale serves as a golden opportunity for La Albiceleste’s reserve attackers to find their tournament footing. They face a vulnerable Jordan defense that is also expected to feature a heavily mixed lineup.

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Luces encendidas en el Dallas Stadium para ver brillar a la Albiceleste 💫 pic.twitter.com/mqBBBxzjav — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 27, 2026

What happens if Argentina beat Jordan?

An Argentina victory would secure a flawless nine-point run through Group J. A perfect 3-0-0 record would further solidify the reigning world champions’ status as heavy betting favorites to repeat their title defense this summer.

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However, the three points won’t alter their postseason trajectory. Because Argentina have already mathematically locked up the top spot in the group, the outcome will not affect their pre-determined Round of 32 destination.

What happens if Argentina and Jordan tie?

If the match end in a tie, Argentina will walk away with seven points in the standings. Having already secured first place, a single point does nothing to disrupt their commanding position heading into the knockouts.

For Jordan, however, a draw would be historic. Securing a point against the reigning world champions would mark the nation’s first-ever World Cup point, providing a silver lining to an otherwise grueling debut tournament.

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What happens if Argentina lose to Jordan?

In the event of a shocking upset, Jordan would claim their first-ever World Cup victory. While Argentina would fail to add to their point total, a loss would be nothing more than a minor blemish on an otherwise flawless group campaign for the favorites.

Unfortunately for Jordan, even a monumental upset wouldn’t change their tournament reality. Due to the tiebreaker rules and their previous two losses, they are entirely out of contention for a third-place wildcard spot.

Group J standings

Pos and Team Points GP / GD 1. Argentina 6 2 / +5 2. Austria 3 2 / 0 3. Algeria 3 2 / -2 4. Jordan 0 2 / -3