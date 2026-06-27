Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting today for Argentina vs Jordan at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina face Jordan in a key match at the 2026 World Cup, but the highly anticipated fixture will not feature Lionel Messi from the start.

Argentina close their participation in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup against Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the squad managed by Lionel Scaloni looks to secure a perfect point tally while resting and providing a break to its players, as is the case with Lionel Messi.

Knowing that Argentina are already qualified for the Round of 32, Lionel Scaloni made it clear during a press conference that he will rotate the team. Furthermore, the coach informed that Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain, will not form part of the starting eleven and will instead begin the encounter on the substitutes’ bench.

Messi will serve as a substitute due to a tactical decision, allowing him to save energy ahead of the remainder of the competition. He will log minutes in the second half, serving as an offensive alternative for an attack that will feature Lautaro Martínez, Julián Alvarez, and Nico Paz as starters in the match, which also has confirmed referees.

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Will Messi play?

Even though he will start as a substitute, it is nearly a given that Messi will log minutes in the second half as he looks to continue pulling away at the top of the all-time World Cup goalscorers list, having already surpassed Miroslav Klose.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match.

During this 2026 World Cup, Messi has scored five goals, making him the current top scorer for both Argentina and the tournament overall. Additionally, he boasts 18 career World Cup goals, cementing his status as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the competition.

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Messi’s replacement in the lineup, as previously mentioned, will be Nico Paz. He is a left-footed midfielder who likes to operate as an attacking midfielder or start from either flank, which is why he is considered the heir to the eternal captain of Argentina.

Who will be Argentina’s opponent in the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina will face Cape Verde, who finished second in Group H, in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The elimination match is scheduled to be played on Friday, July 3, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.