Why Rodrigo De Paul isn’t starting today for Argentina vs Jordan at the 2026 World Cup

Rodrigo De Paul is one of the regular starters who will not be in Argentina's starting lineup against Jordan in the final Group Stage match of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina wrap up their Group Stage campaign against Jordan in what is once again expected to be a packed Dallas Stadium. With rotation in mind and looking to rest several regular starters, Lionel Scaloni has decided to begin the match with Rodrigo De Paul on the bench.

La Albiceleste‘s starting lineup features several fresh faces who have seen limited playing time so far. Lionel Messi, for example, will also begin the match on the bench and is expected to play some minutes in the second half.

These are the 11 players who will start for the reigning World Cup champions: Emiliano Martinez; Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Otamendi (C), Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Giovanni Lo Celso; Nicolas Paz; Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

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Argentina already know their Round of 32 opponent

Following the results of the final Matchday in Group H, Argentina now know they will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32. The African side played out a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia and, combined with Uruguay’s defeat to Spain, secured second place in the group.

Kelvin Pires of Cape Verde.

The match is scheduled for Friday, July 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET. It will be played at Miami Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.