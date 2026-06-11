Is Heung-min Son playing today for South Korea vs Czechia at the 2026 World Cup?

South Korea face Czechia in a crucial 2026 World Cup matchup, so the big question is if star Heung-min Son will be a part of the game or not.

Heung-min Son is, without a doubt, the best player on South Korea as they are getting ready to face Czechia in their 2026 World Cup opener. However, the fact is it’s yet to be confirmed if he plays today or not.

Still, Heung-min Son is projected to start for South Korea as their main man upfront vs Czechia. Not only that, but he is expected to wear the captain’s armband. If Son, in fact, ends up starting, it would be his 145th cap for South Korea.

Son has scored a record-number of 56 international goals for the country. He is not only one of the most successful players in South Korea‘s history, but he is the leader of the whole group.

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Heung-min Son’s numbers in the World Cup

This will be Son’s fourth World Cup. Son has scored three goals in 10 World Cup matches for South Korea. He scored once in Brazil 2014, twice in Russia 2018, and none in Qatar 2022.

BANGER. 🔥



Son Heung-Min’s golazo vs. Mexico was a beauty in the 2018 World Cup! 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/sqKtTBewYF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 7, 2026

Son is the one still tasked with guiding South Korea towards success. At 33 years old, Son might not be at the peak of his powers, but he is definitely still a dangerous player when he has the ball.

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Who are Son’s best teammates?

Kim Min-jae is tasked with making this defense an absolute wall. He is a top-tier center back, hence his status as a Bayern Munich player. Also, Lee Kang-in is a very prolific player as well, therefore he is Son’s best partner in the attack.