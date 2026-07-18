The uniforms England and France are wearing today for 2026 World Cup third-place game

England and France will step onto the field wearing very attractive uniforms at the 2026 World Cup.

England and France meet in the 2026 World Cup third-place game in a match that, despite the disappointment of missing the final, remains one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament’s closing weekend.

Both teams came within one victory of reaching the championship match before suffering painful semifinal defeats. England fell to Argentina after surrendering a late lead, while France was eliminated by Spain, ending its hopes of lifting another World Cup trophy.

As always on the biggest stage, one of the details attracting plenty of attention among supporters is the uniforms both teams will wear. Throughout the tournament, England and France have showcased some of the most recognizable kits in international soccer, and today’s match is no exception.

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What uniform is England wearing vs France today?

England will wear its traditional home uniform against France. The Three Lions will take the field wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and white socks, maintaining the classic all-white look that has become synonymous with some of the nation’s biggest moments in international soccer.

The iconic design has accompanied England through much of its World Cup history and will once again be on display as the team looks to secure third place in Miami.

What uniform is France wearing today?

France will wear a full navy blue home uniform. Les Bleus will be dressed in a navy blue shirt, navy blue shorts, and navy blue socks. It’s a key difference from the traditional uniform which often features white shorts and red socks.

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