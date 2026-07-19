Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup final?

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with Lionel Messi once again at their outstanding leader. It’s going to be a blockbuster matchup at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

The Argentine captain has been the driving force behind his country’s run to the championship match, producing eight goals and four assists throughout the tournament. Time and again, Messi has delivered when Argentina needed him most, proving decisive in both the group stage and the knockout rounds.

His most memorable performance came in the semifinal against England. With Argentina trailing and facing elimination, Messi produced two brilliant assists in the final ten minutes, setting up goals for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as La Albiceleste completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback to book their place in another World Cup final.

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Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Spain?

Yes. Lionel Messi is expected to play and will be part of Argentina’s starting lineup against Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. There are no injury concerns surrounding the captain, and head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to build his team around Messi once again as Argentina attempt to defend their world title.

The final represents another historic opportunity for the Argentine legend. A victory would give Messi his second World Cup title, adding to the trophy he lifted in Qatar in 2022. It would also make him one of the very few players in soccer history to win multiple World Cups while serving as his country’s undisputed leader.

Messi has also entered the final leading the race for the Golden Boot, with eight goals putting him ahead of the tournament’s other top scorers. Regardless of the result, the 2026 World Cup has already added another remarkable chapter to Messi’s legendary career.

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Another World Cup final for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has now reached three World Cup finals (2014, 2022, and 2026), becoming one of the few players ever to accomplish that feat. If Argentina defeat Spain, Messi will further cement his place among the greatest players in soccer history by becoming a two-time World Cup champion while captaining his nation to another title. All eyes will once again be on the No. 10 as Argentina chase another unforgettable day on the sport’s biggest stage.