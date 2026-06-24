Is Neymar playing today for Brazil vs Scotland at the 2026 World Cup?

Neymar is finally back in Brazil's squad after missing the first two World Cup games through injury, but his role against Scotland remains uncertain.

The status of Neymar has been one of the most closely followed storylines around Brazil and their final Group C match against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup in Miami.

The forward was one of the most surprising inclusions in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad, mainly because he was still recovering from a calf muscle injury that had cast serious doubt over his tournament involvement. Even so, Ancelotti decided to trust his experience and game-changing quality, selecting him over other notable attacking options such as Joao Pedro.

That decision immediately sparked debate, especially after it became clear that Neymar’s injury had not fully healed by the start of the tournament. The muscular issue turned out to be more complicated than expected, forcing him to miss Brazil’s opening two matches against Morocco and Haiti.

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Is Neymar playing today for Brazil vs Scotland?

Yes. Neymar is available to play for Brazil against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar is fully fit to be part of the squad for the match and emphasized his positive progress during training sessions.

“Neymar is available. He worked well this week. He prepared well for the game. He can play like the other players. We are all very happy that he is back because obviously with his quality he can help the team.”

Neymar missed Brazil’s opening games against Morocco and Haiti as part of his recovery process. The medical staff and coaching team opted to avoid any risk of relapse by giving him additional time to regain full fitness.

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Will Neymar start or come off the bench against Scotland?

Neymar is expected to start on the bench. Brazil are likely to manage his workload carefully, especially after his recent injury, and may introduce him in the second half if the match situation is favorable.

If his recovery continues smoothly, Neymar could become increasingly important in the knockout rounds for Brazil after Raphinha’s problems. A man with all that experience could take over alongside Vinicius Jr.