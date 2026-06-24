Confirmed lineups without Neymar for Brazil vs Scotland at 2026 World Cup

Brazil faces Scotland in a crucial 2026 World Cup matchup. Here is a look at the confirmed lineups for the game, with Neymar fit and available for Canarinha.

With high stakes on the line in the group stage, Brazil prepares for a compelling encounter against Scotland. Here is how both squads will line up, with Neymar starting from the bench.

Brazil’s current FIFA ranking has many believing A Seleção will navigate this fixture without much trouble. However, it remains absolutely critical for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to secure the victory to officially lock down their spot in the Round of 32.

With the venue logistics and a massive expected attendance already locked in for this Brazil vs Scotland clash, both teams are fully primed for an intensely physical match. Here is a look at how both nations are going to take the pitch today.

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Brazil’s confirmed starting XI to face Scotland

With Raphinha sidelined due to an injury suffered against Haiti, Carlo Ancelotti will have to rely on his squad depth to fill the void on the wing. While Neymar is fit and available to play, he will start from the bench, expecting to have some activity if the game allows it.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil.

Brazil’s confirmed starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Rayan, Vinicius Jr., Matheus Cunha.

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Scotland’s confirmed lineup to face Brazil

After defeating Haiti but falling to Morocco, Scotland still mathematically has a chance to advance—potentially even as the Group C leader. To pull off that top-spot miracle, the Tartan Army would need to defeat Brazil and hope Haiti manages to hold Morocco to a draw or pull off an upset victory.

Scotland’s confirmed starting XI: Angus Gunn; Andy Robertson, Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry; Scott McTominay, Jhon McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean; Ben Gannon-Doak, and Lawrence Shankland.