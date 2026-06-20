What happens if Germany lose, win or tie vs Ivory Coast today at the 2026 World Cup?

Germany and Ivory Coast are ready for a great matchup in Toronto as part of Group E in 2026 World Cup.

Germany will enter their second Group E match with plenty of momentum after producing the most dominant performance of the 2026 World Cup so far. Julian Nagelsmann’s side crushed Curacao 7-1 in the opener and confirmed the status as one of the favorites to win the group and make a deep run in the tournament.

Ivory Coast, started their campaign with a crucial 1-0 victory over Ecuador. While the scoreline was narrow, the result could prove decisive in the battle for qualification, giving the Elephants three valuable points before facing the toughest opponent in the group.

Now, with Germany and Ivory Coast meeting in Toronto, there is far more than three points on the line. Qualification for the Round of 32 and potentially the top spot in Group E are all at stake.

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What happens if Germany win today vs Ivory Coast in 2026 WC?

If Germany win against Ivory Coast, they would move to six points and officially secure a place in the Round of 32. The victory would also move Germany into sole possession of first place in Group E, at least temporarily.

However, the Germans would not mathematically clinch the top spot in the group because Ecuador could still reach six points before the final matchday. That scenario would set up a potentially decisive showdown between Germany and Ecuador in the final group-stage match, with first place still up for grabs.

What happens if Germany tie vs Ivory Coast?

A tie with Ivory Coast would leave Germany on four points. Ivory Coast would also reach four points, creating a very interesting situation at the top of Group E heading into the final round of fixtures.

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While four points would not mathematically secure Germany’s place in the Round of 32, it would leave Die Mannschaft extremely close to qualification. Under the expanded World Cup format, four points is widely expected to be enough to advance at least as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams. Germany would still control their destiny entering the final match against Ecuador.

2026 World Cup: What happens if Germany lose today against Ivory Coast?

A loss against Ivory Coast would leave Germany on three points and create unexpected pressure ahead of the final group-stage match. In that scenario, Ivory Coast would move to six points and secure qualification, while Germany would be forced to fight for their place in the knockout stage against Ecuador on Matchday 3.

Although three points could still be enough to advance in certain circumstances, Germany would no longer have much margin for error. If the Germans were to lose to Ivory Coast, earning a point against Ecuador would become almost mandatory.