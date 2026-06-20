In which city and stadium are Germany vs Ivory Coast playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Germany and Ivory Coast take the stage for what is set to be an intense Group E fixture. Here are all the details of the venue hosting this highly anticipated match.

Germany faces Ivory Coast in a crucial Group E matchup—here is everything you need to know about the stadium hosting today’s action.

Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, will host this highly anticipated encounter between Germany and Ivory Coast, with predicted lineups, match officials, and kits already finalized.

Germany enters the clash as the clear favorite, while an Ivory Coast side comes in with a surging momentum after their FIFA ranking was boosted by a surprising upset over Ecuador in their 2026 World Cup debut.

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Capacity and weather expected for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Toronto Stadium features a capacity of approximately 44,315 seats for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A sellout crowd is expected for this fixture, as the German powerhouse remains one of the most attractive teams in the tournament.

The weather for this match is projected to be absolutely spectacular for soccer, with temperatures hovering around 71°F (22°C) and no indication of rain during the 90 minutes.

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How many games Will Toronto Stadium Host in the World Cup?

FIFA designated that Toronto Stadium (traditionally known as BMO Field) would host six matches during this World Cup. The duel between Germany and Ivory Coast will mark the third fixture hosted at the venue.