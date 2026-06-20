In which city and stadium are Tunisia vs Japan playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Tunisia is hunting for a win in a soccer-loving city against a Japan team that is already comfortable in the group stage and ready to play in good weather at a massive stadium.

Tunisia, still winless in the group stage, will face Japan in Guadalupe, one of the Mexican host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The match will take place at Estadio Monterrey, which has more than enough capacity for high-profile international events like this.

A city of fewer than one million residents will provide the perfect backdrop for Tunisia, a team trying to secure a win to avoid an early World Cup exit, especially after making a mid-tournament managerial change.

By kickoff, the weather should be fairly pleasant. Japan will be sporting a rather unique blue uniform for a match that could feel a bit warm for the Asian squad, though the Tunisians likely won’t mind the heat.

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City and stadium

Guadalupe is a city located within the Monterrey metropolitan area. It has already hosted several matches for Groups A and F, and it is also scheduled to host a Round of 32 game. This matchup between Japan and Tunisia will be the stadium’s second-to-last group stage game.

The match will be played at Estadio Monterrey, which features a World Cup capacity of 51,243 fans. The stadium’s opening match saw 50,987 fans in attendance, where Tunisia unfortunately lost to Sweden, damaging their chances of advancing to the next round.

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Attendance and weather

The stadium will likely be near capacity once again. Mexico has proven to be a country where soccer fans are everywhere, and Japan typically draws a significant following in the region. Because of this, a packed house is expected.

The area is experiencing daytime temperatures hovering around 28°C to 30°C with high humidity and a 50% to 70% chance of ongoing thunderstorms, bringing muggy and wet conditions to the open-air venue.